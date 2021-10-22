HOUSTON • Jalen Washington has been a star in his sophomore season at Houston. But so has Ripley senior running back Immanuel Griffin.
Both talented backs’ abilities will be on full display tonight as the Division 2-4A-leading Tigers visit the Hilltoppers in a battle of two of the area’s best rushing offenses.
On the season, Washington has 1,079 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 10.8 yards per carry to lead a Hilltoppers (7-1, 2-1) offense that rushes for 229.4 yards per game.
The Tigers (7-1, 3-0) average 216 yards per game on the ground, led by Griffin’s 990 yards and 11 touchdowns on 136 carries.
“It should be a short game,” Ripley head coach Perry Liles said. “They run a lot, we run a lot, so it’s just a matter of who can maintain control of it.”
Stylistically, the approach is different for both teams. Ripley’s Wing-T system flirts with misdirection and multiple backs like Chazton Crudup and Joseph Smith, who mix in with plenty of carries.
Ripley quarterback Ty Long isn’t asked to run much. He’s logged just 16 carries all season, but he has shown to be opportunistic in the play-action passing game as six of 16 completions on the season have resulted in touchdowns.
The legs of Houston’s quarterback Red Parker plays a huge role in that offense. Parker has 621 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, to go along with his 913 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception through the air.
The read-option between both Parker and Washington has been difficult to handle for opposing defenses this season.
“They do a really good job of playing off each other,” said Houston head coach Baylor Dampeer. “They’re both really unselfish and just want to see the other one succeed. We’ve got a good combination and good chemistry between those two.”
That duo will face what Dampeer believes to be “one of the toughest defenses” that Houston has faced this year.
Ripley allows 12.8 points and 146.6 rushing yards per game this season.
Liles is quick to admit a similar notion that Dampeer mentioned about this matchup.
“We haven’t faced backs like they have either,” said Liles. “We’re both going to be new to some stuff, I promise you.”
Also tonight
• The Little Egg Bowl rivalry renews as Oxford (5-3, 3-1) visits Starkville (8-0, 4-0) in a Division 2-6A tilt. The game wasn’t played last year due to COVID-19.
• Caledonia (7-1, 3-0) and Itawamba AHS (7-1, 3-0) face off in a de facto Division 1-4A championship game. The Indians have never lost in this series.
• North Pontotoc (5-3, 2-1) travels down the road to Pontotoc (4-4, 2-1) as both teams are looking to secure a playoff spot within Division 2-4A play.