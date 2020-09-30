The Richard Russo era at Tishomingo County is off to a solid start.
The Braves are 2-2 heading into Friday’s Division 1-4A opener at home against Corinth. And it’s already apparent the program is on the upswing.
Russo is a Tishomingo County alum who turned around Independence during his seven seasons there. He’s inherited a similar situation in Iuka: the Braves were 2-8 last year and haven’t won more than three games since 2008.
They’ve started strong on offense, with quarterback Blake Counce leading the way. The junior has passed for 842 yards and eight touchdowns, and he’s rushed for 271 yards and one TD.
In a 41-31 loss to Lewisburg in Week 3, Counce completed 21 of 30 passes for 331 yards and three scores, plus he rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown.
“They haven’t done a great job of keeping school records here, but I feel very confident he shredded them that week,” Russo said. “He’s really seeing it and reading it really well.”
Running back Gavin Crocker had a breakout game last week in a 41-7 thumping of Alcorn Central. The senior rushed for 113 yards and five touchdowns on 11 carries.
Tishomingo County is averaging 28.5 points per game, more than double last season’s average of 13.3.
“For our guys to come through fall camp and then through four weeks of game action – and we didn’t get a fall jamboree, either – for them to pick up the offense, defense and special teams this quick, I’m very pleased,” Russo said.
The defense is led by weakside linebacker Tyriek Duckett. He was originally slated to play running back, but he’s been too dynamic on defense, recording 52 tackles and 13 tackles-for-loss.
The senior had 20 stops against Lewisburg and 14 – in just over two quarters of play – against Alcorn Central.
“Tyriek has become the defensive leader,” Russo said. “He’s pulling away from everybody. He’s really picked up the scheme the last two weeks.”
As for special teams, Scott Robinson has made 3 of 4 field goals and is averaging 34.6 yards per punt.
Litmus test
The Braves’ biggest test to date comes this week against Corinth (2-2), the reigning 4A state champ. Russo can’t wait to see how his team stacks up.
“I just want to see where we are in all three phases and what we need to work on, make sure we’ve got the right personnel on the field,” he said. “… Like Ric Flair said, ‘To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man.’ So let’s get out there and compete with the defending state champs.”