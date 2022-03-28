Tishomingo County will always be home to Richard Russo, but it’s time for him to be closer to his family.
The Tishomingo County head football coach has accepted a job to lead the Potts Camp program. He’ll replace Darrow Anderson, who left after four seasons for a headmaster’s job in Arkansas.
Russo lives in Batesville, so he’s been staying with his father in Burnsville during the week the past two years. During his time at Tishomingo County, Russo has lost a brother, an uncle, two of his former players, and a former high school teammate.
“It’s all made me realize how life is short on this Earth,” Russo said. “It was just time to get back where no matter what time I get in, I can still tuck in my kid at night. It’s a family move.”
Prior to Tish County, Russo spent seven seasons as head coach at Independence. The Wildcats had suffered through back-to-back 0-11 seasons when he took over, but they made six playoff appearances on Russo’s watch.
Potts Camp should not be that kind of challenge. The Cardinals were 15-26 during Anderson’s tenure with two playoff appearances. They went 4-6 last season, and two big offensive weapons will return in quarterback Peyton Aldridge and receiver Britten Traylor, both of whom were Daily Journal All-Area picks last season.
“Coach Darrow Anderson and his staff have left a tremendous foundation, so it adds a lot of pressure on me and the staff I hire to come in and build upon it,” Russo said.
Tishomingo County was 4-15 under Russo, who also has head coaching experience at North Delta (2006-07). He’s been an assistant coach at Bruce and Water Valley.
Leaving Tishomingo County was not an easy call for Russo, who said he had all the support he could have hoped for from parents, players, administration and the community.
“I wish every coach during their tenure could coach at a place like Tishomingo County,” he said, “because it’s special.”