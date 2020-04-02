Richard Russo’s next head coaching job has brought him back home.
The Burnsville native received school board approval on Thursday to be head football coach at Tishomingo County, his alma mater.
After seven years as head coach at Independence, Russo was hired as an assistant at Horn Lake in January. But when Jim McCay stepped down at Tishomingo County, it was an opportunity Russo couldn’t pass up.
“I’ve always heard the old adage that it’s hard to be a prophet in your own land, so I was always leery of it,” Russo said. “But it just seemed like all the doors got kicked wide open for the opportunity to serve at home, so I’m excited about the challenge.”
The 42-year-old has a rebuilding project on his hands, but that’s nothing new. Independence had suffered through back-to-back 0-11 seasons when he arrived, but the Wildcats made the Class 3A playoffs in six of Russo’s seven seasons.
As an assistant coach, Russo helped engineer turnarounds at Bruce (2001-05) and Water Valley (2008-12).
“It seems like the Lord was preparing me for this situation,” he said with a laugh.
Russo was also head coach at North Delta for two years (2006-07), making the MAIS playoffs both seasons.
Last season, Tishomingo County was 2-8. The Braves haven’t made the playoffs since 2008 and have just five winning seasons in the program’s 29-year history.
Russo, a 1996 Tishomingo County grad, said he will run the 4-3 defense he’s always used. Offensively, he will play to the strengths of his personnel.
In nine seasons as a head coach, Russo has a record of 55-54 with eight playoff appearances. He understands the challenge of turning around Tishomingo County.
“We’ve just got to change everything and start from the ground up,” he said. “Our program that we’re going to run has been proven at each of those previous stops that it works to rebuild a program. We’ll get (players) believing in that.”