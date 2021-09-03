BALDWYN • With no offense to be found, it was the defenses that showed up in the annual Skunk Bowl battle.
Booneville used a safety on a mishandled snap as Baldwyn attempted to punt from its own end zone on its opening drive of the third quarter, gifting the Blue Devils a 2-0 win on Friday night.
“In my 30 years, I’ve never been a part of anything like this,” said Booneville head coach Mike Mattox, whose team improved to 2-0.
Baldwyn (1-1) started the second half on its own 20-yard line after a touchback. A run for loss and a false start pinned the Bearcats deep into the shadows of their goal post, and the dew from the ground caused the ball to find the turf, where Booneville’s J.D. Nanney and Trenton Rocker combined for the tackle and two points.
“We knew we were going to get that when he bobbled the snap,” said Nanney. “I tried to go for the ball and get the touchdown but you got to get what you can take.”
A week after scoring 44 points and rushing for 407 yards in a win over Mooreville, the Blue Devils (2-0) couldn’t piece together anything on offense. Their best drive was their first, ending in a missed 50-yard field goal attempt.
Booneville had just six first downs and 62 yards of total offense.
“They whipped us up front offensively. We’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Mattox.
Baldwyn’s offense was just anemic, but self-inflicted wounds held them back.
The only time the Bearcats crossed the 50-yard line was the last drive of the first half, where they drove to the Booneville 35, before four-straight penalties killed their chances.
Baldwyn had over 70 yards worth of penalties in the game.
“We were not really in tune offensively. Once we’d get into a little rhythm, we’d go backwards with penalties and that stuff can’t happen,” said Baldwyn head coach Michael Gray.
The Bearcats totaled 124 yards of offense – 82 yards passing from quarterback Jamaury Marshall, who was 7 of 17 with an interception.
Extra Points
Turning Point: The botched snap in the third quarter allowed Booneville to race to the end zone to force the safety.
Point Man: Booneville’s L.J. Shumpert totaled 51 of the team’s 62 yards, and half of the team’s first downs.
Talking Point: “Our kids just figured out a way to win. I know that puts it easy, but you want them to grow up and we grew up some tonight, especially defensively.” - Booneville head coach Mike Mattox.
Notes
• Baldwyn averaged 1.75 yards per carry, with on 42 yards on 24 rushing attempts.
• The teams combined to punt the ball 12 times.
• Next week, Booneville hosts East Union, while Baldwyn travels to Tishomingo County.