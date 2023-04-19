JACKSON – On the shoulder of the Saltillo High School archery team’s jerseys are the words “Tiger Dynasty.” Head and shoulders above the rest of Mississippi, there’s not a better phrase to describe how good the Tigers continue to be.
Tuesday in Jackson, Saltillo won its 11th consecutive state championship after shooting a team score of 3415 in the AIMS High School 5A Division.
“We put a lot of time in,” third-year coach John Vines said. “There are a lot of people who are really excited about it. It’s the time they’re willing to spend at it.”
It's become commonplace, but no less monumental.
The last three championships have come under Vines, this one after Saltillo lost 17 seniors from a year ago. This sophomore- and junior-heavy team had seven seniors shoot Tuesday, as well as a handful of freshmen who got experience they’ll need when the Tigers go for a 12th straight a year from now.
“They have a zeal for it. They enjoy each other,” Vines said. “They enjoy working with each other, coaching each other, helping each other get better.”
Tuesday’s team score was more than 600 points higher than second-place West Harrison and the best overall score among all classes and divisions. Saltillo scored the state’s highest score last year as well.
Benjamin Counce led the Tigers in scoring with a 293, seven points away from perfection. He shot two perfect rounds of 50 and had 24 10s. Mason Green followed with a 290. The top female shooter, Izzy Smith, also neared perfection, shooting a 291 that included 21 10s and two perfect rounds of 50.
“Any time you’ve got three scorers in the 290s, you’re doing well,” Vines said.
Next for Saltillo is a trip to the Eastern Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky, where the Tigers finished 22nd out of 240 teams in 2022.
