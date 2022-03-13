SALTILLO – Saltillo’s archery program is a well-established dynasty in Mississippi, having won nine-straight state championships. Now the Tigers want to see how they stack up on a national level.
As good as Saltillo has been in its decade of existence – it’s never lost a meet – competing in the national tournament has been financially out of reach. But thanks to a booster club formed last year, the team has been raising money to fund a trip to National Archery in the Schools Program Open Championship. The event will be held June 23-25 in Louisville, Kentucky.
“We’ve raised a good amount and been able to keep up good equipment, because their equipment was in terrible shape,” booster club president Hilary Rawson said. “They have everything they need to do their best, and hopefully we’re going to raise enough to do nationals if we qualify, which we are on course to do.”
Saltillo won the Class III state championship last year, notching a score of 3,393. This year’s squad is senior heavy and will be favored to win a 10th title at next month’s state meet.
State championships are great, but senior Chase Patterson wants something bigger – not just for the archery program, but for the school.
“Saltillo, we’re known for not having a good football team, having a pretty good girls cross country team. But nobody really looks at the archery team,” Patterson said. “We’re kind of like a slept-on sport, but we’re one of the top in the nation, I think.”
No Mississippi team has ever competed at nationals, so Saltillo has a chance to make history simply by going.
“We’re branching out, and I’m glad to be doing something different my senior year and possibly go further, which is super neat. I’m pumped,” said senior Carlin Rawson, daughter of Hilary Rawson.
While Saltillo’s success depends on individual performances, it has an extra edge in that the 45-member team is so tight-knit. Team members get along, and beyond that, they help and encourage each other.
“The bonds that we have are amazing,” senior Zoie Tharp said. “We’ve grown as a team. We’ve known these people since we were 12, 11, so whenever you have an off night, your entire team is there to just be there for you and to talk you through it. You always feel supported.”
Saltillo is led by second-year head coach John Vines, who came in knowing nothing about archery and whose previous coaching experience consisted of helping with a T-ball team years ago.
He’s been a quick learner, and he understands how important it is for his team to go to nationals.
“When I took over the program, I didn’t know that nationals was even a thing,” Vines said. “I knew absolutely nothing about this sport as it is in the state, so it was a lot of sitting down, reading, figuring out how it works in the state, also dealing with the pandemic. Everything was different last year than it has even been this year. With that I had to figure out, OK, what do we have to do in order to shoot at a national level?”
The Tigers believe they’re good enough to compete on a national stage, and they’re ready for this program to take the natural next step.
“I know we’re more than capable,” senior Noah Lowery said, “of putting on a good show for everybody.”