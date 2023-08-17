SALTILLO – Saltillo’s first and only loss of the season so far came last week against Amory, but in Thursday’s rematch, it was the Tigers who came out with a victory.
An improved defense and an unstoppable offense led by a big night from Caroline Hamm were enough for the Tigers to roll past Amory at home in four sets (25-11, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16). Hamm ended the night with 21 kills, and Saltillo overcame a standout performance from Amory’s Ella Phillips.
“This past week, all we’ve done is defense,” Hamm said. “Because last week when we played Amory, it was atrocious. But, all week we’ve worked on defense, and it’s definitely paid off tonight.”
The Tigers (5-1) came flying out of the gates, jumping out to an 11-3 lead after converting a few kills and taking advantage of some miscommunications on the Amory (3-5) side. Saltillo took the set easily from there.
Saltillo was poised to do the same thing in the second, taking a commanding 17-9 lead. However, the Panthers rallied and only let Saltillo score six points the rest of the way to tie the match.
“It’s always good to come back and be able to show people what you can do,” Phillips said. “Our team is great about never letting anything defeat us. We’re really good at always coming back, and we never get out of the game.”
At times, it was a battle between the two players on the court wearing No. 7: Hamm and Phillips. Hamm’s team won out in the end, and the rest of the Tigers’ offense was difficult to stop all night long. Saltillo comfortably took the third and fourth sets to seal the win.
“I thought the second set we let get away from us, so I was proud of them for regrouping and kind of just refocusing on what we worked on this week,” Saltillo coach Lee Buse said. “I thought they did a good job of that. That’s the mental part, and mentally I thought they were a pretty tough team, so that helps.”
Getting a performance like Hamm’s helps, too.
“It’s nothing that I’ve done, it’s just the type of kid she is,” Buse said. “She’s a special kid, special player, and we’re glad to have her. We’re glad to have the (number) seven on our team in games where you need some leadership, absolutely.”
