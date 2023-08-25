On Saturday in New Albany, a handful of area teams will begin their cross country seasons with some stiff competition.
The NMPHC Classic will feature three team state champions from last year. East Union (Class 2A) and Saltillo (5A) won state titles in both boys and girls, while West Union’s boys won the 1A title.
Two races are set to be run Saturday: one for the bigger schools and one for the smaller schools. East Union and West Union will face off in the latter.
The Urchins bring back a majority of last year’s team. The boys return six of their seven runners, while the girls bring back all seven. That includes Maci Rae McLellen, who finished sixth at state as a freshman.
Six of those returning from both teams are seniors. Coach Nathan McLellan feels that what they bring to the table, both on Saturday and this season, is priceless.
“This group of seniors. They’ve won once and almost all of them have been running varsity since seventh grade, or for sure eighth grade, and they know how hard it is, so they know not to take it for granted,” McLellen said. “It’s just a fantastic group of seniors we’ve got. I’m pretty fortunate.”
West Union, meanwhile, brings back its entire boys team from a season ago, including second-place state finisher Brodie Moore.
For West Union, competing against bigger schools serves as a good measuring stick for what the Eagles are capable of achieving.
“It’s always good for our guys to see the potential that they can be,” coach Callie Bowles said. “I love to run against the bigger schools.”
Saltillo will run in the race for large schools. Coach Charles Covington, above all else, will be looking to see how the Tigers, now in Class 6A, handle the heat.
“I think handling that and handling that well is going to be the key to performing well,” he said. “I don’t think times are going to be great by any means, so we’re really just looking to compete.”
The race will also feature two defending state medalists. Myrtle eighth-grader Ally Murphy won the title in Class 2A, while Saltillo senior Parker Shannon finished atop the 5A race.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.