SALTILLO – Saltillo has the state’s premier softball program on the ropes.
Chloe Skelton’s two-out RBI double gave the Lady Tigers a 3-2 walk-off win over eight-time defending state champion Neshoba Central in Game 1 of the Class 5A quarterfinals Friday.
Game 2 is Saturday at Neshoba Central.
Saltillo (22-2-2), ranked No. 3 by the Daily Journal, had taken a 2-1 lead in the sixth, but the Lady Rockets (25-3) tied it in the seventh.
Skelton, a freshman, stepped to the plate with two outs and a runner on first. She turned on a 1-2 pitch and smoked it down the right field line to end the game.
“I knew she would probably throw me an inside pitch, because she had been working inside most of the time,” Skelton said. “I was getting ready and knew I needed to be early on it.”
The Lady Tigers finished with nine hits and had at least one runner on base in each inning. But Neshoba pitcher Lanayah Henry (10-3) kept them off the scoreboard for five innings.
Saltillo stranded nine runners on the night.
“We knew we were one swing away from getting in that thing and taking a lead. We executed everything in the short game perfectly. We just kind of left them out there,” Saltillo coach Lee Buse said.
The game was scoreless until the fifth, when Henry launched a solo home run to dead center. Saltillo finally broke through in the sixth, as Kalen Watson and Caitlyn Carnathan hit back-to-back RBI singles.
Saltillo pitcher A.K. Willingham (9-1) had a strong outing, allowing jut four hits while striking out 12 and walking none.
“We knew what we were coming into with the pitcher we were facing, what she’s done all year,” Neshoba Central coach Zach Sanders said.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Natalie McKinney drew a two-out walk in the seventh, and then Skelton played the hero.
Big Stat: Carnathan and Skelton had two hits apiece for Saltillo.
Coach Speak: “It’s not a bigger spot for anybody in the state tonight, probably, than trying to beat a giant like them with a freshman at the plate and a sophomore throwing.” – Buse