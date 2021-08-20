• Caught 12 passes for 144 yards as a freshman to lead the team.
Carter Finch, LB, Sr.
• Leading tackler with 67 stops, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Ryan Summers is 4-29 over the past three seasons with the Tigers, including a 2-19 mark in Division 1-5A play.
OFFENSE
Jake Prather transferred to Tupelo Christian, opening the door for Chance Johnson (Jr.) to take over at quarterback after throwing for 285 yards and one touchdown last season. Last year’s running back Tyler Smith (Sr.) will also split reps at quarterback to bring his athleticism to the position.
Tyler’s brother, Wayne Earl Smith (Jr.), and Coby Owens (So.) will be a part of the committee at running back.
J.T. Beasley (So.) led the team as a freshman in receiving yards, and the expectation is for that to happen again.
Just one starter returns on the offensive line in center Charlie Stanford (Sr.), a two-year veteran.
DEFENSE
Saltillo’s defense was surprisingly solid last season, giving up an average of 22.3 points per game.
A strong linebacking corps led by leading tackler Carter Finch (Sr.) and Logan Jones (Sr.) should make for another great year on the second level.
Curtis Gillam (So.), Ben Carpenter (So.) and Hunter Hill (Jr.) will contribute along the defensive line.
In the secondary, E.J. Fisk (Sr.) has been the leader for multiple years. He’ll be joined by Brandon Sadler (Jr.), who Summers compares to Fisk.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Carson Langford (Sr.) will handle all kicking and punting for the Tigers again.
Fisk and Finch look to return punts. Phoenix Moore (Sr.), Beasley and others will get time at kick returner.
X-FACTOR
A lot of roster turnover due to graduation and transfers leaves several holes to be filled by younger players. It’s a lot to ask in a division that features West Point and Lafayette.
COACH SPEAK
“These kids are fun to coach, fun to be with. They’re going to do everything we ask and do it the best they can do it. And at the end of the day, if they give you that, everything else will take care of itself.” – Ryan Summers