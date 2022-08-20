Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-5A
2021 record: 2-9, 1-6 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Ryan Finch (1st year)
3 Players to Watch
J.T. Beasley
WR, Jr.
• Made 29 catches for 541 yards, 5 TDs.
Chance Johnson
QB, Sr.
• Passed for 1,321 yards, 10 TDs, 16 INTs.
Connor Scroggins
LB, Jr.
• Recorded 85 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 forced fumbles.
COACHING ‘EM UP
First-year head coach Ryan Finch will continue to run the defense, as he has the last four years. Former Nettleton assistant Franklin Hood will coach the defensive line, and recent Mississippi State graduate Keith Kimery will lead the offensive line.
OFFENSE
Saltillo will stick with the pass-happy attack it implemented last season. Back to lead it is quarterback Chance Johnson (Sr.), who has a strong arm and is adept at reading defenses.
His top target also returns in 6-foot-3 J.T. Beasley (Jr.). Brandon Sadler (Sr.) and Milam Sanders (Sr.) will also line up at receiver.
The running game will require a tag-team effort between Braden Bowen (Sr.), Coby Owens (Jr.) and Jay Penson (Jr.), and Finch hopes one of them emerges as the go-to back.
Seniors Charlie Jackson, Bo McLarty and Luke Timmons are all returning starters on the line, but depth here is a concern.
DEFENSE
Ben Carpenter (Jr.) is pegged to be the nose guard in Saltillo’s three-man front. He’ll be flanked by Curtis Gillam (Jr.) and Mason Johnson (So.).
The linebackers have two returning starters in Owens and Connor Scroggins (Jr.), and Jacob Gable (Sr.) has experience as well.
The Tigers will miss All-Area pick E.J. Fisk in the secondary. Lekih Freeman (Jr.), Tyler Guyton (Sr.) and Sadler will try to pick up the slack.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Thaxton Weems (So.) will both punt and kick. Beasley and Sadler will be back on returns.
X-FACTOR
A thin offensive line must find a way to give Chance Johnson time to find his receivers.
COACH SPEAK
“We started seven seniors on defense last year, but we were able to rep enough people in at different times, so we’re not coming in completely green.” – Ryan Finch
