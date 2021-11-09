CLINTON – Saltillo girls and Tupelo Christian boys continued their cross country domination with MHSAA state championships Monday at Choctaw Trails.
Saltillo won 5A girls for the seventh-straight year and 12th time in 13 years. Tupelo Christian won 1A boys for the sixth year in a row.
Saltillo coach Charles Covington wasn't sure if the Lady Tigers would be able to keep the streak alive. “I thought we had a chance to lose,” he said.
But they won handily, placing five runners in the top 16 to finish with a team score of 37 to 67 for Brookhaven.
“The girls have really worked hard,” Covington said. "They ran really well today."
Saltillo was led by Anna Carol Crouch, who finished third with a time of 20:23.2 for 5,000 meters. Abby Covington, the coach's daughter was sixth, Sophia Crouch eighth, Cella Kay Dye ninth and Paige Greenwood 16th.
Long Beach senior Brooklyn Biancamano was the individual winner for the fifth year in a row. She bettered her own course record with a time of 18:03.6.
Saltillo boys had seven runners in the top 13, but still finished second behind Brookhaven 22-36. Saltillo had runners finish 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, and 13. But Brookhaven took the first four places, led by Grayson Childress with a time of 16:12.7, and had the 10th place runner.
Jace Stanley was Saltillo's top runner, with a time of 17:06.6 for fifth place.
“Brookhaven is very top heavy. They have been running well for years,” Covington said. “Hats off to them. Our guys ran really well and their guys ran better.”
The Saltillo boys won in 2018, but have been second to Brookhaven the past three years.
Class 1A
Tupelo Christian senior Elijah Park finished second behind West Union sophomore Bradie Moore, as the Eagles placed five runners in the first 17 to finish with 45 to 78 for runerup French Camp.
“It has been an interesting year. We haven't always run our best,” said coach Greg Warnick. “But we put it all together today. Six in a row. That's really hard to do.”
Bounds Simmons was fourth for Tupelo Christian, Tyler Woods eighth, Jon Scott 14th and Brooks Bresee 17th.
The top 14 earn All-Dtate honors. Park made it after just missing last year when he finishing 15th. “He was determined this year,” Warnick said.
The Tupelo Christian girls saw their three-year championship run come to an end,. A talented French Camp team had the top three finishers and five of the first six to finish with 17 to 66 for TCPS.
“I knew they were going to be good. I have seen them all year,” Warnick said of French Camp. “They're so deep and so good.”
Tupelo Christian edged Wheeler by one point for second and Warnick gave much of the credit to his fifth runner, seventh grader Bella Bailey, who suffered a broken jaw less than a month ago. “She had her jaw wired shut for three weeks. She battled through the pain and had enough to get that fifth spot.”
Anna Bishop Powell was Tupelo Christian's top runner in fourth place, preventing French Camp from having a perfect score. Freshman Lucy Littlejohn was the race winner for French Camp.
Class 3A
Alcorn Central sophomore Aubree Justice was the girls winner after finishing fifth a year ago.
“I pushed myself a lot this year,” she said. “I knew what I wanted and I went for it.”
Her winning time of 20:07 was nearly a minute faster than last year.
St. Patrick boys and St. Andrew's girls are the team champions. Kossuth boys and girls were both third.
It was the second straight title for St. Parrick, but the first in 3A after moving up from 2A.