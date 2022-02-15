Finch was approved Monday as head football coach at Saltillo. He takes over for the retiring Ryan Summers.
Saltillo hasn’t had a winning season since 2014, with just 11 wins since then. The Tigers were 2-9 last fall.
Finch, who’s been defensive coordinator for four of his five years at Saltillo, knows the challenge he’s facing.
“Step 1 is making sure we believe,” Finch said. “I’ve seen teams that they kind of know the outcome when they get off the bus, one way or the other. Teams that are successful know that it’s just a matter of time – it’s going to happen, they’re going to win.”
This is Finch’s first head coaching job in football, but he has head coaching experience. He led the powerlifting and track and field programs at North Pontotoc, coached archery at Tishomingo County, and has been head powerlifting coach at Saltillo.
He also served as defensive coordinator during his time at both North Pontotoc and Tishomingo County. He’s also been an assistant at Shannon.
No matter where he’s coached, the 41-year-old Finch has lived in Saltillo.
“This is home for me, this is where I live, this is where my kids have gone to school,” he said. “I’ve been around a lot of these kids their whole lives. I feel like these kids can be successful if they’ve got somebody that believes in them and will push them.”
Besides battling history, Finch has to reckon with some key personnel losses from the 2021 squad, including Daily Journal All-Area cornerback and receiver E.J. Fisk.
He likes his group of rising seniors, though, and he likes what the future holds for the Tigers.
“These kids have got to believe that they’ve got a shot,” Finch said. “That’s my main focus right now, is making sure we’re doing the little things that it takes to win. But the main thing is believing we can do it.”