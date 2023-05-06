SALTILLO – In a do-or-die Game 3, Saltillo pitcher Wilson Rodriguez delivered.
The sophomore pitched all seven innings of the Tigers’ 3-1 win and allowed zero earned runs over Neshoba Central (18-14) on Saturday night to help Saltillo (23-8) advance to the third round of the Class 5A playoffs, where it will face Lafayette.
Saltillo also exorcised its demons from last season, avenging a loss in the North half championship.
“Wilson pitched an incredible game,” Saltillo head coach Eric Reynolds said. “His changeup and breaking ball were working all night and keeping them off balance.”
Saltillo jumped on Neshoba Central early, scoring a pair of runs on a Baylor Roberts RBI double and a sacrifice fly. A Neshoba Central error in the fourth inning allowed Saltillo’s only other run of the night to score, but with Rodriguez on the mound, that’s all that was needed.
Rodriguez finished the night with seven strikeouts in seven innings, and the Rockets could only muster a couple of hits. He was not only in control, he efficiently moved through the Rockets’ lineup. In a series where runs came at a premium, Rodriguez gave the Tigers exactly what they needed.
“He’s pitched in several big games this year and fits really well in those games. … With our pitching staff, we’re built for three games. If that’s your Game 3 starter, I feel good about that,” Reynolds said.
Last year’s loss was a painful one to swallow for Saltillo, but the Tigers exacted some much-needed revenge on Saturday. Rodriguez was there a year ago, and he knew Saturday was going to bring a different result.
“I was there, and it was just very emotional because I love the seniors last year, and they were great,” he said. “But when I stepped on this field today, I knew it was revenge time. We had to get it back.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Saltillo scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning off one hit and a sacrifice fly
Big Stat: Neshoba Central had just two hits off Rodriguez in seven innings.
Coach Speak: “We got the giant dark cloud off of us. Let’s go play now. Any time you face the folks that put you out last year, there’s a little extra on that series.” – Reynolds
Saltillo 3, Neshoba Central 1
Neshoba Central;000;010;0;–;1;2;2
Saltillo;200;100;–;3;4;3
WP: Wilson Rodriguez. LP: Ryder White.
2B: Baylor Roberts (SA)
Records: Saltillo 23-8, Neshoba Central 18-14
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.