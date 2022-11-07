CLINTON – There are no sure things in the world of sports, but Saltillo winning cross country championships comes close.
The boys and girls teams won MHSAA Class 5A state championships Monday at Choctaw Trails in dominant fashion. The boys had seven runners in the top 11 to finish with a team score of 21 to 81 for runner-up Brookhaven. The girls had seven in the first 13 to beat out Brookhaven 25-74.
The sweep increases the school's championships in the sport to 27. It was the third time Saltillo won both and the first time that the school swept the team and individual championships.
“This is a big deal. We have never won both and the individual titles,” coach Charles Covington said.
Parker Shannon was the boys winner with a time of 16:49.1 for 5,000 meters (3.1 miles), more than 46 seconds better than teammate Enoch Caviness. Sam Baxter was fourth, Jace Stanley sixth, Emmett Mansfield ninth, Jackson Kelly 10th and Will Crawford 11th.
“I was trying to keep an even pace, maybe not lead the first mile, just kind of relax.” Shannon said. He took the lead around the mile mark and went on to an easy victory.
Anna Caroline Crouch won the girls race with a clocking of 20:59.8, 23 seconds better than Maine Lund of Lafayette. Also for Saltillo, Landyn Rose McMillan was fourth, Sophia Crouch fifth, Cella Kay Dye seventh, Maice Scates eighth, Kennedy Neal 11th and Avery Lewis 13th.
It was unseasonably warm with temperatures in the 80s, which Couch said made it difficult. But, she said,“Me and my teammates run in the heat throughout the summer. So you have to endure it and push through and just know that you are going through the heat, but so is everybody else.”
Covington was especially proud of the boys because four of the top five, all but Shannon, missed practice the past week with the flu.
More championships could be coming in the future. The top six boys are juniors and Couch is the only senior on the girls team.
Class 1A
West Union won the boys championship, ending Tupelo Christian's six-year run. The Eagles finished with a team score of 52 to 68 for TCPS.
“The key today is that we ran together as a team,” said West Union coach Callie Bowles. “They came together as a team and they put in the effort.”
Chandler Ray of Falkner was the individual winner in 17:26.2. For West Union, Brodie Moore was second, Joe Quay Willard eighth, Jonathan Douglas 12th, Aiden James 14th and Adam Galloway 16th.
Bounds Simmons was Tupelo Christian's top runner in third.
French Camp repeated as girls winner with 32 to 52 over Tremont, with 54 for third-place Tupelo Christian. French Camp sophomore Lucy Littlejohn was the individual winner for the second year in a row in 21:44.9.
Class 3A
St. Patrick swept the titles. Kossuth was second for the boys and fourth for the girls. Defending champion St. Andrew's was runner-up in the girls race with Alcorn Central third.
Individual winners were Jake Hewes of St. Patrick for the boys (17:47.8) and Emily Ireland of St. Andrew's for the girls (20:51.7).
The 6A-4A-2A meet will be run Wednesday after being postponed from Saturday due to inclement weather.
