SALTILLO • In 1998, Eric Reynolds played a huge role in leading Saltillo to the state championship series as a player.
Now as the Tigers’ head coach, Reynolds has his alma mater back in the Class 5A state championship. Saltillo took a 4-1 win over Lafayette on Friday night to complete the sweep of the North championship series.
“It’s been 23 years since we’ve been down there and to be able to lead team back there 23 years later is pretty awesome,” said Reynolds.
Saltillo (24-10) will face the winner of the West Jones/Pascagoula series in the 5A finals at Trustmark Park in Pearl beginning on June 1.
Drake Douglas pitched 6 2/3 innings of two-hit ball to pick up the win. The sophomore had some control issues, though, due to a dislocated pinky finger on his right (throwing) hand from a week ago. He worked around five walks and two hit-by-pitches to keep the Commodores at bay.
“He wasn’t sharp at all tonight,” Reynolds said. “I told him, ‘You know and I know you don’t have your best stuff tonight but you’ve got to go out there and compete.’ And he went out there and competed.”
Lafayette (20-15) rode Wilson Varner’s quality start on the mound and his RBI single for a 1-0 lead in the third for as long as it could.
Daniel Meeks led off the bottom of the fifth with a double and came around to score on a wild pitch to tie the game.
Saltillo took a 2-1 lead in the sixth on a throwing error and Douglas followed that with a two-run homer to seal the win.
“He gave me a fastball up and in, and that’s my pitch, and I didn’t miss it,” said Douglas. “It’s one of those things that you do it and you don’t remember anything about it. You just know it happened.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Evan McCarthy reached on an error and Luke Wood drew a walk before the throwing error allowed McCarthy to score for the 2-1 lead in the sixth. Douglas then drove in Wood with the big fly.
Big Stat: Douglas struck out seven in his two-hit outing, allowing one unearned run and stranding eight Lafayette runners on base.
Coach Speak: “Credit to them. I’m happy for Coach Reynolds and that bunch of guys and I wish them well. But it’s a hard pill for us to swallow to pitch it as well as we did and not be able to come away with a win.” - Lafayette head coach John Walker.