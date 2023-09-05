SALTILLO – Saltillo did its best to hang tough with Lake Cormorant, last year’s Class 5A state champion, but it wasn’t enough in the end to prevent a sweep at home Tuesday night.
The Tigers were competitive in the early goings of every set, but the Region 1-6A match got away from them in the end (25-17, 25-18, 25-11). Lake Cormorant’s offense found its groove, and Saltillo couldn’t keep up with the Gators.
“I’m disappointed, you know, it’s a good test at the midway point of the season to kind of figure out where you’re at,” Saltillo head coach Lee Buse said. “I jokingly say, ‘I wish I could just play teams like that to 15 because it’s a really tight match. I think experience still catches up to us.”
Saltillo (7-3) and Lake Cormorant (11-7) went back and forth in the first set until the Gators pulled away. Lake Cormorant was up 15-14 when it went on a 10-3 run to close it out.
The second set played out similarly. The Tigers scored three straight points to pull within one at 17-16, but Lake Cormorant scored eight of the next 10 points to take it 25-18. The third set was the most lopsided of the three, with the Gators going on a 12-1 run to close out the sweep.
“The difference in that game, I think, is just ball control,” Buse said. “When we played up here in the front, I thought we had lots of kills early. But they controlled it so well. Their setter basically could have sat in a recliner and played the game.”
Saltillo setter Cella Kay Dye, a junior, recently became the first player in program history to record 1,000 career assists. She continued to help run the Saltillo offense Tuesday night.
“I made that goal probably, I guess, when I got my 500th last year,” Dye said. “I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to step it up and try and really get a good goal.’ So now, I’m just trying to reach for 1,500 by the end of this year and hopefully get 2,000 around my senior year.”
While the Saltillo program is only in its fifth year of existence, having a player reach 1,000 assists shows how far it’s come in that time.
“When we built this thing, we wanted to start something that our community, our kids that play can be proud of,” Buse said. “I’m not going to say we’re a volleyball school yet, but I do think that, for a school starting out going into their fifth year, I think we’re competing at a high level.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.