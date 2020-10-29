Saltillo’s girls cross country team will put its streak of five-straight Class 5A state championships on the line on Saturday, when the MHSAA Cross Country State Championships are scheduled to begin at Mississippi College Choctaw Trails in Clinton for teams in 1A, 3A and 5A.
Saltillo coach Charles Covington is confident they can come back with their sixth title in a row, and for good reason. The Lady Tigers feature Mississippi State commit Madison Jones and Emma Kate White, who finished second and third, respectively, in last season’s state meet.
As if they needed any more help, Saltillo picked up Mia Card, who finished second in the 1A race last year for Baldwyn.
“I’m as confident as ever, and you don’t want to be overly confident, but they are running well and I fully expect them to compete for that title,” said Covington. “They are, right now, the No. 1 ranked team in all classifications so they should, obviously, have a pretty good shot at it.”
Tupelo Christian will also look to defend its dynasty on the trails.
The TCPS boys have won four-straight championships in 1A, while its girls have won three of the last four titles.
TCPS coach Greg Warnick said he feels good about his teams’ chances as well, despite losing his top boy runner, Brock Kelly, from a season ago.
“It’s a very deep team,” Warnick said of his boys. “To be successful, you’re No. 4 and 5 scorer have to be really good, and we are good through the No. 7. Depth is what wins championships for you.”
Warnick’s girls may not go as deep as the boys, but they are highlighted by last season’s 1A champ, freshman Sophie Santucci.
Her presence, along with runners like Abigail Craft, Bella Claire Bresee and Anna Bishop Powell, puts the Lady Eagles in a good spot.
“If they run like they’ve been running, we certainly could win,” said Warnick.
Races for Classes 2A-4A-6A are set for Monday.
Back on top
Saltillo’s boys are looking to get back to the mountaintop of the 5A ranks, but they aren’t the only ones.
Both Kossuth’s girls and boys finished second in 3A last season, as Saltillo brought home second in 5A.
All three teams won a state championship in 2018 and are looking to return back to their winning ways, but it won’t be easy.
The St. Andrew’s girls return plenty of young runners, as does Senatobia boys, who claimed the 3A titles last year.
Brookhaven’s boys are currently the top-ranked team in the state and are the favorites to win 5A again.
“We graduated a couple more that they did last year,” said Covington. “They are going to be a challenge.”