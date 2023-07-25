As the end of summer break draws near, Saltillo’s volleyball team knows its season opener is right around the corner.
The Tigers will begin their season at the Pontotoc Classic on Aug. 5. It will be Year 5 for Saltillo as a program, and the team has seen plenty of growth in that span.
“My freshman year it was more of getting the ball over the net, and now it’s way more of a competitive game,” senior Cat Scruggs said. “I think we have a good ground to stand on going into 6A and playing division and then making it far in the playoffs.”
Saltillo is coming off a 15-10 season in 2022 that saw the Tigers reach the second round of the 5A playoffs before getting knocked out by New Hope. Saltillo moves to Class 6A this year, which will present its own challenges. For example, the Tigers will face Lake Cormorant, last year’s 5A champion, twice in region play.
“Moving to 6A, it’ll be long, it’ll be athletic, so it’ll be present some challenges, too, for us,” Saltillo head coach Lee Buse said. “But we’re definitely excited about the opportunity to compete at the highest level in the state. And I think that’s a challenge we’ll accept, and we’ll play and compete every week.”
Saltillo is a young team after losing a handful of seniors, but the Tigers also return plenty of experienced talent. Senior Caroline Hamm made the all-state team last year, accruing 350 kills and more than 100 blocks. Junior Cella Kay Dye had more than 500 assists.
“I think we’re going to be pretty good,” Dye said. “We’ve done (a) really good (job) about spreading it around. We’ve moved a couple people trying to see how much depth we can get in each position. But I think we’re ready as we always are and maybe a little bit more.”
Saltillo could run into some growing pains, and a tough schedule will challenge the Tigers as well. But they will still look to compete on a nightly basis.
“Some of the seniors that graduated last year had injuries late, so we played a lot of these kids that we’re starting this year, so they have experience,” Buse said. “We feel like, going into the season, this is probably the most athletic team that we’ve fielded in five years. Now, we play a tough schedule, so I don’t know what that correlates over to, but I do think that every night we line up we’re going to have a chance to be super competitive.”
