SALTILLO — In recent years, it’s been hard to talk about Saltillo Tigers football without talking about J.T. Beasley.
The junior has caught 58 passes for 965 yards and 10 touchdowns over the past two seasons, setting high expectations for his final year as a Tiger.
However, a slight wretch was thrown into those plans in early December, when Beasley tore his ACL during basketball season.
Since then, he has been working his way back physically.
“I’ve been going to (physical) therapy Monday through Friday from about 1-3:30. I just finished therapy two months ago and now I’m working out with our trainer,” he said. “We’ve been grinding, trying to get back right, but we’re not in a rush, though. We’re just trying to get to August.”
Until then, Beasley has been working to make sure the teammates who can play are giving it their best during spring drills.
“I feel like I’ve been trying to keep the guys’ mindset right. Making sure they’re going full speed in practice,” he said. “Just doing everything that I would do if I was playing, but I’m just not going to be able to play.”
Beasley is part of a returning group of players that hopes to improve under second-year head coach Ryan Finch. He wants to build on what was started in 2022.
“We’ve got most of our guys back. We graduated a small senior class last year,” Finch said. “We’ve got a veteran, experienced team that knows what we expect, and we hope to see better results.”
The results a year ago included a 3-8 record overall and a 2-5 record in Division 1-5A play.
Once he’s good to go, Beasley is expected to play a big role in helping to meet those improvements. Finch also feels that the wide receiver is doing everything right and could be ahead of schedule in his recovery.
“If he can go, which I fully expect he will be able to,” Finch said, "he’s going to be heavily featured in our offense, and he’s going to be the lynchpin of what we try to do.”
The competition will look a bit different for Saltillo in 2023, as it will go from 1-5A to Region 1-6A.
Differences and all, Finch hopes that, when presented with it, the team can respond well to adversity.
“Everybody has some sort of adversity at any time they step on the field,” he said. “We just want to make sure you embrace it, accept it and adapt to it as early as we possibly can so that we realize that, ‘Hey, when bad things happen, we can bounce back. We can respond.'”
Saltillo’s season begins Friday, Aug. 25 when it travels to face New Albany.
