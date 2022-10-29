Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
SALTILLO – When Demetrius Duffy suffered a minor ankle injury in August, X-rays told his doctor something: This kid has a lot more growing up to do.
Duffy, a sophomore post player for Saltillo, is already pushing 6-foot-6. He learned at the doctor that he should top out at 6-9. And that tidbit only begins to scratch the surface of his potential.
As a freshman last season, Duffy averaged 11.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game as the Tigers went 22-8.
“I think the sky’s the limit for the kid,” Saltillo coach Craig Lauderdale said.
As Duffy continues to grow, so does his game. He spent most of his time last season around the basket, but he’s worked hard this offseason to develop an outside shot.
“He can even step out and shoot a three now,” Lauderdale said. “His mid-range game is coming around, so he’s pretty much got the whole package.”
Duffy said he first got into basketball in sixth grade and then started taking it seriously in eighth. He had just sprouted from 5-8 to 6-foot, and he grew another five inches before his freshman year.
His father, Daniel Duffy, is 6-3, while mother Twana Gibson is 5-11. And his great-grandfather, the late Willie Bender, was about 6-6. Bender is a former Baldwyn basketball coach, and his daughter Teena played forward for Ole Miss from 1987-91. She was a two-time Daily Journal Player of the Year at Baldwyn.
In other words, Duffy has great genes. And yet he surprised himself last season.
“I really didn’t expect to do all that my freshman year,” he said. “I just learned that I could do way more than I thought I could.”
With the loss of guards E.J. Fisk and Dee Howell to graduation, Saltillo is inexperienced in the backcourt. Which means Duffy and 6-3 junior forward J.T. Beasley will have to carry a heavier load.
Besides being a more versatile scorer, Duffy said he needs to be a bigger presence overall.
“I need to be more aggressive and get more rebounds, stop being lazy,” he said. “I go back and watch some games on film, and I could do a lot more.”
One role Duffy will not fill is that of leader. He’s leaving that to guys like Beasley and senior Matthew Armstrong.
“We’re just going to let him play basketball,” Lauderdale said. “You don’t want to put too much pressure on him.”
