SALTILLO • Saltillo’s offense in 2020 could be described as ineffective.
The Tigers averaged just 6.2 points and 154.7 yards per game over eight games on the field last year, resulting in yet another long season full of losses.
So far this season, Saltillo seems to have found an identity on that side of the ball, and it paid off in a 29-26 win over Pontotoc last Thursday.
The Warriors held a 26-22 advantage late in the fourth quarter before Saltillo’s first-year starting quarterback, Chance Johnson, found sophomore J.T. Beasley for the game-winning 52-yard touchdown in the final minute.
It was the first win in game action since Sept. 13, 2019. The Tigers (1-3) picked up a win last year over Center Hill via forfeit due to COVID-19 issues.
“It kind of validated all the things we’ve talked about and preached about,” Saltillo head coach Ryan Summers said. “These kids have finally bought in to what we’ve been saying and believe in what we’re doing. When you’ve got kids that are able to do that, then you’ve got a chance for them to make plays.”
The newfound success on offense begins with the arm of Johnson. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior missed the first two weeks of action in losses to Corinth and Tupelo, but he returned in Week 3 in a 40-33 loss against Nettleton where he had 461 yards through the air – just 17 yards shy of last year’s team passing total for the entire season.
Johnson did have five interceptions that clouded his three-touchdown performance in his debut, but bounced back to throw for 255 yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception in the win over Pontotoc.
“I felt a lot more poised out there that game. A lot more confident, for sure,” Johnson said.
Summers is high on his quarterback, touting his arm talent as “rare.”
The pass-happy approach is different for Saltillo. Last season, Summers leaned on Tyler Smith and the run game, but with four offensive linemen gone, and a leaky defense, he said he knew they would need to open it up.
Smith, who took on the quarterback role in Johnson’s absence the first two weeks, now joins Beasley and fellow senior E.J. Fisk as dynamic playmaking options in the Tigers’ offense.
Beasley is clearly to go-to guy with 19 receptions for 430 yards and four touchdowns through four games. Fisk has 190 yards and three scores, while Smith has 598 total yards and five total touchdowns in his time spent as quarterback, running back and receiver.
“You take guys that have been here and a little bit older in the skill position areas and it gives them a little confidence, where they think they can score at any time, and frankly, when we do what we’re supposed to do, we can,” said Summers.
Saltillo begins a daunting Division 1-5A slate this week on the road at Cleveland Central. The division is loaded as always with the likes of West Point and Lafayette and features a vastly improved New Hope (3-0) squad.
But after their first taste of victory in so long, the Tigers are hopeful of brighter days ahead.
“This team in that locker room wants to win, and they want to win bad,” said Beasley. “When we all want to win, and we all play like we can play, we’ve got a pretty good shot of beating anybody.”