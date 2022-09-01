Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
BELDEN – Parker Shannon’s long, hot summer of training paid off Thursday afternoon.
The Saltillo junior was the top overall finisher at the Tupelo Christian Twilight Meet, crossing the finish line in 17:30. The Tigers earned a first-place finish in the Class 4A/5A/6A division.
It was the first career cross country victory for Shannon.
“I’ve been training hard over the summer trying to set my position as first on the team,” he said.
His training came in handy on the hilly TCPS course, which leaves a lot of runners gasping and stumbling to the finish.
“It’s a really tough course,” Shannon said. “I’ve been training hills a bunch over the summer, so it proves my effort in training.”
Tupelo sophomore Brookelyn Morgan won the 4A/5A/6A girls race in 20:18. She’s won so many races, she can’t recall the exact number. This was Morgan’s first win of the young season.
“It’s going to really keep pushing me to keep going hard,” Morgan said.
Tupelo’s girls took the team title.
TCPS sweeps
The host school won both 1A/2A/3A races. That was encouraging to coach Greg Warnick, considering how young his teams are.
“We have no seniors in our top 10 boys runners or girls. They’re still learning how to run,” Warnick said. “…These younger kids are going to get better as the season goes along, as they get more experience and as they learn how this racing thing works. Come state time, they’re going to be really ready.”
Anna Bishop Powell, a sophomore, finished first for TCPS with a time of 23:45. She was one of four Lady Eagles to finish in the top five.
TCPS junior Bounds Simmons was the boys winner with a time of 18:15.
