SALTILLO – With a bigger load to shoulder, A.K. Willingham is better than ever.
After sharing innings with two other pitchers the last two years, the Saltillo junior is the chief hurler this season. In 85 innings of work, Willingham has a 10-2 record with a 0.58 ERA, 171 strikeouts and 11 walks.
She threw 84 innings last season, posting a 1.00 ERA with 156 strikeouts and 10 walks.
“She has really stepped up to the plate and been a one-person show a couple of games,” Saltillo coach Lee Buse said.
Willingham’s improvement did not come easily. She overhauled her approach during the offseason after working with S2 Breakthrough, a softball training facility near Chicago. They put her on a pitching program that addressed her weaknesses.
It took Willingham a while to adapt to the changes, and she didn’t feel fully comfortable until a couple of weeks into the season.
“It actually fixed my legs, and I wasn’t very used to it,” she said. “I was kind of all over the place, and then I finally got my feet back under me.”
Willingham’s velocity initially dropped into the low 50s but has since gone back up. She said her pitches now have better movement, with the riseball being her most effective weapon.
Having a larger workload hasn’t slowed her down. Willingham stays on top of her strength and conditioning work, but she also knows when to rest.
“Her biggest asset is her alone time, her individual extra time,” Buse said. “There’s not a time that we come up here that you can’t hardly find her in here by herself, either strength and conditioning, legs, just trying to keep herself and her body in shape to throw. … She just doesn’t get out-worked.”
Willingham also leads Saltillo at the plate, with a .440 batting average and 13 RBIs. Behind her play, Saltillo is 11-4, including a 3-0 mark in Division 1-5A. The Lady Tigers can wrap up the division title with a pair of wins against New Hope this week.
While Willingham has thrown six no hitters this season – including three perfect games – it’s not always been a one-woman show. Several players have capably filled the gaps left by last year’s seniors. Sophomore Chloe Skelton is batting .372 with 19 RBIs, and senior Amyah Hill has a .371 average.
“We’ve known all year that we would go as our first four or five (hitters) went,” Buse said. “They had to learn to not put too much pressure on themselves early. As the season went along, they’ve gotten more comfortable and are playing within themselves, and their numbers have picked up.”
