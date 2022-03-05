Booneville (28-2) vs. Noxubee County (16-11), 1 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Booneville d. Franklin County 45-30
Noxubee County d. Union 30-26
THE MATCHUP
Both of these teams specialize in defense. In the playoffs, Booneville is allowing 34 points per game, while Noxubee has held three of its four opponents to exactly 26 points.
FOR BOONEVILLE TO WIN
The Lady Blue Devils love to press and trap, which can lead to transition buckets. They can also shoot the deep ball with the likes of Kylee Johnson and Ava Kate Smith.
FOR NOXUBEE COUNTY TO WIN
This has been a Cinderella story for a team that entered the playoffs at 11-11. The Lady Tigers just need to keep riding their momentum – and their defense.
HISTORY
Booneville has won two state titles, in 2014 and ’16, as has Noxubee (1993-94).
COACH SPEAK
“It’s very easy to get so stressed out with winning that you don’t enjoy it. If your mind’s clouded and you’re uptight, you’re probably not going to play very well.” – Booneville’s Michael Smith
CLASS 3A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
THE GAME
Booneville (26-5) vs. Southeast Lauderdale (18-10), 3 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Booneville d. St. Patrick 66-47
SE Lauderdale d. Holly Springs 57-47
THE MATCHUP
Southeast Lauderdale has 6-foot-6 sophomore Derrius Ramsey, but Booneville has three starters between 6-4 and 6-6 and knows how to use that length both inside and out.
FOR BOONEVILLE TO WIN
One of those bigs is freshman Kedrick Simmons, who showed veteran composure in his first trip to the Big House, notching 13 points and seven rebounds against St. Patrick. He’s a versatile scorer who’s complemented by sharpshooters Josh Dukes and Alex Nunley, among others.
FOR SE LAUDERDALE TO WIN
The Tigers need a solid game from Ramsey and also have to keep Booneville from getting hot from outside.
HISTORY
Booneville has won four titles, most recently in 2011. The Blue Devils lost in last year’s final to St. Andrew’s. This is Southeast Lauderdale’s first title game appearance.
COACH SPEAK
“We just try to take each year like it’s that team’s first time, and it’s their journey. We don’t get caught up too much in last year and those things.” – Booneville’s Michael Smith