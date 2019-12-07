BALDWYN • Potts Camp brought a heavy dose of pressure and Mitchell Saulsberry on Saturday night.
Saulsberry scored 27 points as the Cardinals beat Baldwyn, 70-66, in the Doc Vandiver Classic. The win improves Potts Camp’s record to 8-0.
Baldwyn (3-2) nearly overcame an 11-point deficit in the final three minutes, but the hole it dug with turnovers proved a bit too deep.
“Our kids have fight, and I told them in the locker room they gave max effort the whole time. We’ve just got to take care of the ball,” Baldwyn coach Grant Goolsby said.
Potts Camp came out playing halfcourt defense, figuring its length would be enough to bother the Bearcats. But forward Riley Hoard started fast, scoring 20 of his team-high 26 points in the first half.
Potts Camp started pressing in the second quarter, and that helped erase a nine-point deficit. It was 30-30 at halftime.
“We realized we had to go back to doing what we do best, which is put pressure on the basketball,” Potts Camp coach Jeremy Dillard said.
That pressure created a slew of turnovers in the second half, and it helped the 6-foot-5 Saulsberry get cranked up. He scored 12 points in the third quarter as the Cardinals took a 53-42 lead into the fourth.
The junior made three layups in quick succession near the end of the period.
“He’s a power saw,” Dillard said. “We call him the ‘Big Freak.’ Once we figured out how to get the ball inside to him – which we struggled to do in the first quarter – he began to do Mitchell things.”
Both teams shot well from the field: Potts Camp 50% and Baldwyn 44.6%. Hoard made 11 of 16 field goals, and Gabe Richardson scored 20.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Potts Camp ended the third quarter on a 9-0 run.
Point Maker: Saulsberry shot 13 of 19 from the field. He also had eight rebounds.
Talking Point: “They’re a team of runs, and I felt like we made too many mistakes at one time. We compounded our mistakes,” Goolsby said.
Other games
(B) Biggersville 66, Shaw 63 (2OT): Te’lick Barnett scored 34 points as Biggersville (5-0) won despite leading scorer Hunter Stacy being limited by foul trouble.
Devin Leatherwood added 16 points for the Lions. Shaw (4-3) was led by Jamarian Walker’s 12 points.
(B) Holly Springs 70, Booneville 49: Tyhem Reaves scored 20 points for the Hawks (7-3), who jumped ahead big early in the game.
Trey McKinney scored 10 for Booneville (3-2).
(B) Houston (Tenn.) 68, Tupelo 38: For the second day in a row, the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked team suffered a blowout loss.
Tupelo (9-3) was coming off a 20-point loss to Pontotoc on Friday. Josh Mitchell led the Golden Wave with 12 points, while T.J. Madlock had 16 for Houston (5-1).