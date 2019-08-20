Kevin Walton continues to see evidence that a drastic offensive scheme change was the right move.
Midway through last season, the East Union coach dumped the veer and installed a pass spread offense. The Urchins thrived.
In the first two games with that offense, quarterback Ty Walton – Kevin’s son – completed 31 of 42 passes for 452 yards and six touchdowns.
So why the switch?
“We had more players that would work well in space, and the RPO (run-pass option) worked well with our quarterback. It’s worked out pretty good so far for us,” Kevin Walton said.
East Union won its first division title last year, and expectations for the eighth-year program have only grown. The season begins Friday against county rival New Albany at home.
Kevin Walton was pleased with how the Urchins’ offense performed in last week’s jamboree against Class 1A power Noxapater. East Union came up short on the scoreboard, 28-20, but Walton saw a lot that he liked.
His offense scored on its first two possessions, and Ty Walton looked like an improved player.
“He’s accurate, and he moves well. He’s gained a lot of speed from last year,” Kevin Walton said. “When a play might be broken down, he’s good with his legs getting out of the pocket and to the edge, putting stress on the defense.”
‘We had to change’
Ty Walton, a sophomore, completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,053 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions last season. He said switching schemes midseason wasn’t that difficult, because he had run the spread in eighth grade.
“As I went through the season and got more and more comfortable, I was able to throw the ball better and better,” Ty said. “The veer wasn’t working against bigger and better teams, so we had to change.”
With the spread now fully installed, East Union looks to have a big year offensively. New Albany, a Class 4A school, should provide a challenge for the 2A Urchins.
The Bulldogs won the first two meetings between the teams in blowout fashion – 42-12 last season and 46-14 in 2017.
Kevin Walton said his main concern Friday is to see his team improve from its jamboree, but he likes his players’ mentality.
“We used to play (bigger) teams and be intimidated,” he said, “but I don’t think that’s going to be the case this year.”