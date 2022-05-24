Biggersville's Logan Ellsworth tags out a Resurrection Catholic runner at home plate during Tuesday's first game of the MHSAA Class 1A Baseball State Championship in Pearl. The teams will play again on Thursday.
CHRIS TODD
Biggersville head coach Daniel Rowsey talks with Tre Gunn, who finished with three hits to lead the Lions on Tuesday.
Behind the Pearl River CC signee and with some timely hitting, Resurrection Catholic was able to get past Biggersville 3-1 in Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 1A baseball state championship series at Trustmark Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m.
“J.T. didn’t have his best stuff today, but he gutted it out,” said Resurrection coach Johnny Olsen. “We came in and didn’t know a bunch about Biggersville, but they are a good bunch, and they swing the bat really well.”
The Eagles got on the board first to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third as Walker Frederic had an RBI single to right center.
Biggersville tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fourth as Tre Gunn scored on a throwing error.
Resurrection responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth as Max Askew scored on a throwing error and Joe Scarborough had an RBI single to right center to give the Eagles the 3-1 lead.
Biggersville did have the bases loaded with one out in the sixth, but Schnoor got a strikeout and a groundout to get out of the inning.
Askew had two hits, including a double, along with Frederic, who also had two hits, to lead Resurrection (32-5) offensively.
“We’ve been swinging the bats really well in the playoffs. Today we got timely hits when needed them, and we were swinging at bad pitches early,” Olsen said. “We will come back Thursday playing like we lost Game 1 and have a better approach at the plate.”
Schnoor (7-1) tossed a complete game, allowing five hits.
“I just tried to stay in the strike zone and my pitch count stayed down, but I didn’t have my best stuff and my velo wasn’t there,” Schnoor said. “We didn’t hit the ball well today, but got the hits when we needed and proud to get the win.”
Drew Rowsey (8-2) took the loss on the mound for Biggersville. Gunn had three hits to lead the Lions (25-6).
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Resurrection scored two runs in the fifth on a throwing error and an RBI single by Scarborough to take the 3-1 lead.
Big Stat: Schnoor tossed a complete game, striking out five and walking one.
Coach Speak: “They out-hit us, and we had opportunities to tie the game or take lead and didn’t get the big hit, Schnoor is a really good pitcher, and we now have to do our best to force a Game 3.” – Biggersville’s Daniel Rowsey