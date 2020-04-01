Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has halted play on the field, Jarrad Robinson didn’t want to wait around to make a coaching hire.
The Alcorn Central athletics director has a vacancy to fill after boys basketball coach Mike Lewis retired following the 2019-20 season. With schools shut down and in-person interviews inadvisable, Robinson sat down with his principal, Brandon Quinn, to discuss their options.
“And we decided there wasn’t any sense in sitting around; let’s just get creative,” Robinson said.
He turned to technology. Robinson spoke to prospective hires via FaceTime, Skype and Zoom, while others were happy with a simple phone call.
Through that approach, Robinson was able to narrow the list of candidates to seven.
“What we did here will stick, if for no other reason it may add a layer to the process,” Robinson said. “You might can take whatever your original number you like out of the list, and you can talk to them by phone, or you can Skype them or FaceTime or whatever. Then you might can narrow it down to a smaller list and then get to a final list.”
Tishomingo County AD Dax Glover has taken a similar approach. He has two head coach openings to fill – football and boys basketball. The process to hire a new football coach began before schools shut down, and Glover met with a candidate on March 20 at Olive Garden in Tupelo, before the city ordered restaurants to shut down indoor dining.
An offer was made to the candidate, who accepted. His hire is expected to be approved at the April school board meeting, which will probably be held via Zoom, a video conferencing service that has become especially popular during the coronavirus outbreak.
Zoom is what Glover has been using to interview candidates for the basketball opening. He had six interviews scheduled for this week, in one-hour increments – three on Monday, three on Tuesday.
Once two or three finalists are chosen, another round of Zoom interviews will be conducted next week.
Also, Glover is having candidates email him practice plans and workout programs.
“I like a face-to-face interview. You can read body language when you ask them tough questions,” Glover said. “And even though I’ll be able to see them via Zoom, it’s definitely going to take some of that out of it.”
That works both ways. The coaching candidates can’t become as familiar with a potential employer over a video conference.
One applicant for Tishomingo County’s basketball opening asked for an in-person interview, but Glover had to decline.
“Usually that’s when you show them around – here’s our weight room, here’s our facilities,” Glover said. “And that’s completely out at this time. As we’re trying to make a decision, the coach also has to decide – if they’ve never been there – they have to take it on our word.”
Glover hopes to have a new basketball coach in place by May 1. For Robinson, he hopes to have a hire ready for school board approval by mid-April.
“The timeline I don’t feel has been terribly impacted for us, because again, we felt like we didn’t want to wait around,” Robinson said. “We just had to be creative with how we were going to talk to the candidates.”