New Albany’s three-headed scoring monster is ready to take on the postseason.
The Lady Bulldogs (15-7) open the Class 4A soccer playoffs tonight at 6 when they host Raymond. They enter the match on a 13-game winning streak.
Leading the way have been Sammi Jo Doyle, Caroline King and Jo Pittman, who have combined for 62 goals and 42 assists. Pittman is a transfer from Mooreville, and it took a little while for her and the other two to fully mesh on offense.
“Sometimes when you have those three caliber of players, it’s a matter of getting them to play with each other, getting them to feel each other out,” New Albany coach Bert Anderson said. “Once they got some more game experience with each other, then they started using each other to open everything up for them.”
Doyle leads the team with 24 goals to go with 15 assists. King has 20 goals and 11 assists, while Pittman has 18 goals and 16 assists.
The trio started clicking following a six-game losing skid early in the season. Those losses came against the likes of Saltillo, Tupelo and Lafayette.
The Lady Bulldogs then proceeded to go 10-0 in division play.
“The competition had a lot to do with the way we played when we lost those six in a row, but we really weren’t playing well together during that time,” Anderson said. “Once division started, we started playing more as a team. There wasn’t a lot of individual play; there was a lot of getting everybody involved in the game.”
New Albany has also gotten exceptional play from goalkeeper Lucy King, a freshman in her second year as a starter. She’s recorded nine clean sheets during the current winning streak.
“She’s really stepped it up back there in the back to keep the shutouts and even keep us close in those we lost,” Anderson said.
Also tonight
• Both of Tupelo’s teams are on the road in 6A, with the Golden Wave facing Horn Lake and the Lady Wave taking on Hernando.
• Also in 6A, Oxford’s girls host Southaven.
• Both of Amory’s teams are at home in Class I, with the girls meeting Winona and the boys playing Yazoo County.