TUPELO – Screen left, screen right, screen all night.
Tupelo’s nonpareil screen passing game was in full effect Thursday night in a 40-3 win over Germantown to close out the regular season.
It’s the Golden Wave’s first undefeated regular season since 2017. Up next for the Division 2-6A champ is a home playoff game next week.
“We’re starting over, 0-0 again. So we ain’t done yet,” said quarterback Jeremiah Harrell, who was 12 of 17 for 218 yards and four touchdowns.
Harrell’s work was relatively easy thanks to his explosive receivers. Senior K.D. Gibson and sophomore Tyreke Darden had two touchdown catches apiece for Tupelo (11-0, 7-0). Both of Gibson’s came on screen passes, as did one of Darden’s.
“Nobody can stop our screen game,” Gibson said. “So until somebody stops it, we’re going to keep running.”
Tupelo wasted no time getting on the board. After a failed onside kick by Germantown to open the game, Harrell tossed a screen pass to Gibson in the left flat, and he raced 48 yards for a touchdown just 15 seconds into the quarter.
Harrell and Gibson hooked up again from 21 yards for a 13-0 lead at the 6:45 mark of the first quarter.
Gibson added a 14-yard TD run late in the second quarter, and then a Fred Adams interception led to Darden’s 18-yard scoring catch just before the half.
Darden’s second touchdown was a 64-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter – on a screen.
“We’re always good at beating folks over the top, and when you can add that element into it, it’s a basic run or a short pass,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “Our coaches do a great job scheming it up, and our players have fallen in love with it.”
The Wave finished with 343 total yards, while Germantown (5-6, 3-4) was held to 84 yards.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Tupelo scored two touchdowns in a span of 56 seconds late in the second quarter to open up a 26-3 halftime lead.
Point Men: Gibson had five catches for 82 yards and scored three total TDs, while Darden made five catches for 129 yards and two scores.
Talking Point: “We’ve got speed, so if we break one tackle, there’s nobody to catch us.” – Gibson
Notes
• In six home games, Tupelo has outscored opponents 233-10.
• Tupelo tailback Qua Middlebrooks rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
• David Gainwell led Germantown with 68 rushing yards on 19 carries.
