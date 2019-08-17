SALTILLO • Defense and a steady quarterback could take Kossuth a long way this season.
The Aggies excelled in both areas during Friday’s 21-13 win against Saltillo in a two-quarter jamboree game.
Kossuth returned two interceptions for touchdowns: Freshman linebacker Ethan Tucker took one 73 yards to give his team a 14-13 lead in the second quarter, and then senior defensive back Martin Merritt had a 59-yard pick-six.
It was a 180-degree turn for Saltillo compared to the first quarter, when it ran the ball at will and staked a 13-0 lead. Tyler Smith scored on a 33-yard run, and then Caleb Agnew found the end zone from 58 yards.
“We had really good things happen early, and then a couple of really terrible things happen towards the end,” Tigers coach Ryan Summers said.
Kossuth’s offense was more consistent. It was led by quarterback Brock Seago, a first-year starter, who rushed for 37 yards on nine carries and completed 4 of 7 passes for 38 yards.
‘Getting better’
“Every day he’s getting better,” Kossuth coach Brian Kelly said. “These last couple of weeks he’s thrown the ball really well.”
Seago, a junior, battled some nerves early, but he completed passes on the Aggies’ first two plays from scrimmage before Saltillo forced and recovered a fumble.
On its next drive, Kossuth stuck to the ground, covering 78 yards in 11 plays. Seago carried it six times, and bulky running back Zamarius Alexander scored on a 7-yard touchdown run to make it 13-7.
“We’ve got to be able to run the football,” Kelly said. “We’ve got to be able to keep teams honest, and we will throw the ball.”
Seago iced the game with a 16-yard completion on third-and-10. That allowed Kossuth to run out the clock.
“Definitely nerves early on, but I got in a groove,” Seago said. “I’ve got to pick up the reads quicker, but I’m definitely coming along.”
Kossuth opens the season next Friday at Baldwyn, while Saltillo visits North Pontotoc.