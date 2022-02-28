featured Seago leads Lady Lions to 1A semfinal victory By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Seago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JACKSON – Biggersville’s offense has a lot of strong pieces, but it begins with Hannah Seago.The junior guard scored 12 points and dished out six assists, as the Lady Lions rolled past Lumberton 49-34 in the Class 1A girls state semifinals Monday morning.Biggersville (28-2) will play for the state title against McEvans at 1 p.m. Thursday.Between her field goals and assists, Seago had a hand in 12 of her team’s 19 made shots.“She’s not the only part, obviously, but she’s the captain and we know that,” Biggersville coach Cliff Little said. “She did a good job attacking.”Seago’s drives to the basket netted layups for herself and for post players Asia Stafford and Goldee Butler. Stafford had 15 points to go with 13 rebounds, while Butler had nine points and 17 boards.Biggersville owned the rebounding battle, 43-27, which helped offset 28 turnovers. Lumberton (21-4) shot just 23.6% from the floor.The Lady Panthers drew within 38-30 early in the fourth quarter and were getting stops. But Biggersville locked down, too, holding Lumberton scoreless for a 5-minute stretch to pull away.“Some of that was that they didn’t hit shots, and some of it was we guarded. We want to do a better job down the stretch,” Little said.A Stafford layup off a Seago assist made it 41-30 with 4:20 left and was part of an 11-0 run.Janiya Green and Kirsten Joseph had 11 points apiece for Lumberton.Three-PointersTurning Point: Biggersville closed the first half with a 9-2 run to take a 26-15 lead. Lumberton never got closer than seven points after that.Point Maker: Stafford made 6 of 11 from the field.Talking Point: “We’ve worked all year for this. We sacrificed a whole lot, and to be here is just unreal.” – Seago brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Basketball Biggersville Lions Lumberton Panthers Hannah Seago Cliff Little Asia Stafford Goldee Butler Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters