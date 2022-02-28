JACKSON – Biggersville’s offense has a lot of strong pieces, but it begins with Hannah Seago.

The junior guard scored 12 points and dished out six assists, as the Lady Lions rolled past Lumberton 49-34 in the Class 1A girls state semifinals Monday morning.

Biggersville (28-2) will play for the state title against McEvans at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Between her field goals and assists, Seago had a hand in 12 of her team’s 19 made shots.

“She’s not the only part, obviously, but she’s the captain and we know that,” Biggersville coach Cliff Little said. “She did a good job attacking.”

Seago’s drives to the basket netted layups for herself and for post players Asia Stafford and Goldee Butler. Stafford had 15 points to go with 13 rebounds, while Butler had nine points and 17 boards.

Biggersville owned the rebounding battle, 43-27, which helped offset 28 turnovers. Lumberton (21-4) shot just 23.6% from the floor.

The Lady Panthers drew within 38-30 early in the fourth quarter and were getting stops. But Biggersville locked down, too, holding Lumberton scoreless for a 5-minute stretch to pull away.

“Some of that was that they didn’t hit shots, and some of it was we guarded. We want to do a better job down the stretch,” Little said.

A Stafford layup off a Seago assist made it 41-30 with 4:20 left and was part of an 11-0 run.

Janiya Green and Kirsten Joseph had 11 points apiece for Lumberton.

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: Biggersville closed the first half with a 9-2 run to take a 26-15 lead. Lumberton never got closer than seven points after that.

Point Maker: Stafford made 6 of 11 from the field.

Talking Point: “We’ve worked all year for this. We sacrificed a whole lot, and to be here is just unreal.” – Seago

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus