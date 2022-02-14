NETTLETON – Strong defense led to instant offense for Zion Seals on Monday night.
The freshman point guard scored 21 points to lead Nettleton past Winona, 59-33, in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs. The Lady Tigers (21-6) will now face North Panola in the second round on Friday.
Nettleton forced 31 turnovers, including 15 in the first quarter, and that led to a lot of easy buckets for Seals and her teammates.
“We’re a lot better if we can get turnovers that lead to transition buckets,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said. “When the game really slows down, we have a little bit of trouble. We’re still pretty good in the halfcourt, but we really need to get out and run.”
Seals had five fast-break layups for the game. She scored 12 points in the first half as Nettleton built a 29-17 lead.
With top scoring threat Madison Miller on the bench in foul trouble to start the second half, Seals came out and converted a 3-point play to make it a 32-17 game, and then she and Sydnie Harris combined for five layups in a 10-0 run to send the game into blowout territory.
“I just wanted to show people that I actually can score,” said Seals, who scored 14 points above her season average. “People always think, oh, she’s scared, she’s scared. I wanted to prove this game that I can score, and I’m going to keep scoring throughout the state (playoffs).”
Miller finished with 13 points and six rebounds. The Lady Tigers shot 40.1% from the field, while Winona (10-16) made 32.6%.
The visitors were led by Jayla Campbell, who had 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench.
Winona didn’t score its first points until the 2:40 mark of the first quarter as Nettleton’s full-court press proved disruptive. It was 15-2 after one period.
“We put KK (Bowers) up top and Maddie in the middle, because they’re big and long, and they can get to a lot of stuff. That was the whole game plan,” Kuhl said.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Nettleton’s strong defensive start proved too much for Winona to overcome.
Point Maker: Seals shot 10 of 17 from the field.
Talking Point: “She’s hard to stop in transition. She’s tough, she’s strong, she gets to the basket well, and she finishes.” – Kuhl, on Seals.