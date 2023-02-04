BRANDON – First time in the state title game, first time lifting the gold ball trophy.
Behind an aggressive offensive attack that possessed the ball about 80 percent of the game, Saltillo got past West Harrison 2-0 to claim the girls Class 5A State championship on Saturday afternoon.
It’s the first state title in school history for the Lady Tigers (18-3).
“We did everything we could do for 80 minutes except score. We got two goals there in the final 15 minutes, and the players showed resiliency,” Saltillo coach Matthew Reeder said. “Young players stepping up when we needed them to and being in the right spot to be valuable for us and played a heck of a game, and I can’t be more proud of them.”
Saltillo had three chances on one possession to score, but West Harrison goalkeeper Kylie Williams made three consecutive saves to prevent the Lady Tigers from finding the net.
Saltillo outshot the Lady Hurricanes (17-5-1) on goal ,11-2.
Saltillo found the net in the 61st minute as Caroline Hamm scored off a corner kick to give the Lady Tigers a 1-0 lead.
“We controlled the whole game and when I scored, I felt like I could take a breath, and throughout the game coach told me to put my body through, and I did that one time and I scored,” Hamm said. “At halftime we talked about if we can just find the net, they would break down.
We’ve worked for this moment for so long, lost to Lafayette many years in a row and finally here and finally won, and to be a part of this and to make history is awesome.”
Hamm was named the game’s most valuable player.
In the 77th minute, Saltillo’s A.C. Crouch was fouled in the box, and O.J. Miller scored the penalty kick to give the Lady Tigers the 2-0 lead.
“When we scored it was a big sigh of relief, and we should’ve scored three or four times, but the ball just wouldn’t go in,” Reeder said. “Caroline has been very valuable to us and stepping up in big spots, and she really puts pressure on the defense and is hard to deal with, and she was able to push that in there for us.”
This was West Harrison’s third appearance in the state title game.
“The girls played hard and fought hard. Just a tough environment and didn’t come out on our end,” West Harrison coach Ally Hancock said. “Defense did its job, and that’s something we preach on, and it’s been a while since we’ve been in this game, and we will use this to get better.”
