MYRTLE – Calhoun City went on a 8-0 run to start the second quarter, grabbing the lead which they never gave up for the rest of the night as they defeated Myrtle 49-42 in the girls 2A basketball playoffs.
Calhoun City (28-1) moves on the the next round and will face Belmont, 65-22 winners over Choctaw County, on Friday.
"We knew coming in that we were going to have to defend and rebound in order to have a chance in the game," Calhoun City coach Rob Fox said. "I think that the rebounding down the stretch might have been the difference in the game.
"We've also got a few kids that have been here before at this time of the year and they just love playing the game, it paid off."
Calhoun City turned a 12-8 deficit after a quarter into a 25-22 lead by the half.
The Lady Wildcats ran their advantage up to 10 points during the third period following a three-pointer by Ahnizeyah Mays to give Calhoun City the 36-26 lead.
However, Myrtle got a basket from Mollie Moody and Kinsley Gordon got a sweet bounce on the rim and into the net on her 3-pointer that beat the buzzer to trim the lead at 36-31 after three quarters.
The Lady Wildcats opened up a seven point lead in the fourth quarter, but Dream Carnell hit one of two free throws to cut the lead to four at 44-40 with 1:23 left.
Emma Mayer hit a basket to cut the lead down to four again at 46-42 with less than a minute remaining, but Calhoun City put the issue to rest after that to win 49-42.
Malaysia Suasti was top scorer for Calhoun City with 14. Makynzy Campbell and Mays scored 9 points.
Kinsley Gordon capped a phenomenal basketball career at Myrtle with her game-high 23 points.
Myrtle ends their season with a record of 17-10.
Three-Pointers
TURNING POINT: Calhoun City's 8-0 start to the second quarter erased a four-point Myrtle lead and gave the Lady Wildcats a lead that they never relinquished the rest of the way.
POINT MAKER: Malaysia Suasti 14 had points total to lead the Lady Wildcats and hit for 11 first half points to help establish the lead.
TALKING POINT: "We played with them, I wish we could have won, but I couldn't be more prouder of them. I told our girls that everybody played tonight and did their job, we just missed a couple of shots here and there, but it just wasn't meant to be." - Myrtle coach Chris Greer