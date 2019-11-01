SMITHVILLE • Smithville’s road to a playoff spot comes down to one final week.
The Seminoles (7-3, 4-3 Division 2-1A) kept it close early but saw defending state champion Nanih Waiya pull away in the second and third quarters for a 41-20 win.
“Whenever you play the defending state champs, and they have a lot of size and talent, I’m tickled to death at what our guys did,” Smithville coach Michael Campbell said. “Our kids weren’t scared and went toe to toe with them. We had the lead twice. I’m really proud of that.”
Smithville held a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. Nanih Waiya (9-2, 7-0) led first on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, but the Noles countered with a 60-yard strike from Octavion Miller to Will Reeves.
After a Donovan Turner quarterback keeper, Smithville took its final lead as Miller hit Landon McMellon for a 15-yard scoring pass.
Nanih Waiya took the lead for good in the second quarter with touchdown runs by Shia Moore and Turner, and extended it in the second half with touchdowns by those two as well.
Smithville found the end zone again with 5:37 to go after Miller hit Dyllan Moffett for a couple of big gains, then took it in himself from the 1-yard line.
The Noles need a win over French Camp and some help from West Lowndes against Tupelo Christian to secure a playoff spot.
Extra points
Turning Point: Turner’s 9-yard keeper with 50 seconds to go in the third quarter started to put the game out of reach.
Point Man: Moore and Turner combined for five touchdowns on the ground.
Talking Point: “We have talked about being committed to the fight and coming out swinging with our backs against the wall. That’s what we’re doing. It’s tough, but we’re going to go and play and give it everything we have and let the other stuff take care of itself.” – Campbell on the playoff picture
Notes
• Miller was 8 of 16 passing for 200 yards.
• It’s the fourth-straight win for Nanih Waiya over Smithville.
• Smithville travels to French Camp next Friday.