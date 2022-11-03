Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
THRASHER – The Smithville Seminoles have seen a lot of adversity this season but have refused to shy away from it.
The Noles battled through all four quarters of their high-stakes game against Thrasher and came away with a 14-12 win on Thursday, clinching the third playoff spot in Division 1-1A.
“The season started off pretty rough for us, but the kids kept grinding and working hard,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “We kept getting better each week, and this is the reward of it, reaching the playoffs.”
Both teams stalled out in the first quarter, but Smithville (4-7, 3-4) managed to break through and score the first points of the game late in the second on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Chandler Brunetti to Kendall Thompson.
Thrasher (3-8, 2-5) kicked off the second half with a bang as Cason McGaughy returned a punt all the way down to Smithville’s 5-yard line. Jude White capped off the big return with a 1-yard touchdown run, cutting the score to 7-6 after the failed two-point conversion.
It did not take Smithville long to respond as runs by Brunetti, Braden Sanders and Conner Dabbs marched the offense down the field. Dabbs punched in a 4-yard touchdown run to increase the Noles’ lead to 14-6 midway through the third.
In the fourth, the Rebels strung together a 14-play drive with runs by White and scored on a 5-yard run from White to cut the score to 14-12 with 4:12 left in the game. The game-tying two-point conversion was no good after Ben Frederick came away with a sack.
Thrasher’s defense gave its offense another chance late in the quarter after forcing a punt, but Frederick closed the door on the Rebels’ playoff hopes with an interception.
“When I knew coach was going to blitz me, I knew I would get back there and force some pressure on the quarterback,” Frederick said. “With the pick, I just read the quarterback’s eyes and went up to get it.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: After Thrasher found the end zone to cut the score to two points, Frederick got a sack on the two-point conversion to prevent the tie.
Point Man: Dabbs led the Noles in rushing yards with 85 and added a touchdown.
Talking Point: “We had a different game plan defensively coming in, but we had to get out of it, and I thought the guys did a great job of adjusting to that and continuing to hold them.” – Collums
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.