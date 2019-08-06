SMITHVILLE • On the basketball court, Octavion Miller’s first instinct is to pass the ball. Same goes for the football field.
The Smithville senior is a dual- threat quarterback who passed for 1,304 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 1,016 yards and 18 touchdowns, and his legs are a very dangerous weapon.
But Miller, entering his second season as a starter, does not have a run-first mentality.
“I pass until I have to run,” he said. “I play basketball, and I always used to just pass the ball for fun. I really like letting other people shine rather than me.”
Miller and his Smithville teammates hit the practice field for the opening of preseason camp Monday. Conditions were soggy and muddy due to the previous day’s rain, but that didn’t keep the Seminoles from practicing their regular offense, which this fall will be predicated on speed and athleticism.
Miller is just one of several skill position players with game-breaking ability.
“All of our skill guys, this is year 3 for all of them, which is awesome,” coach Michael Campbell said. “That is a coach’s dream, that we can come out here and run probably 90% of our playbook right now. We’ve just got to fine-tune that playbook.”
Another key returnee is tailback Jabril Smith. The 5-foot-7, 172-pound senior rushed for 1,399 yards and 21 TDs last year, and he got better as the season went on.
“Last year, the first four games he was (running) kind of upright, and then he finally started figuring out how to run behind his pads,” Campbell said.
Smith, who also starts at free safety on defense, has been working to improve his speed this offseason.
“I come up here and run hills every day, do my cone drills, run sprints, run bleachers,” he said.
As for Miller, he’s trying to improve his footwork in the pocket.
During Monday’s practice, Campbell had to remind Miller to be more mindful of his footwork when dropping back to throw, even in slippery conditions.
“I overstride sometimes when I throw,” Miller said. “But if I just keep my feet under me, it should be a good ball every time.”
Smithville went 11-4 last season, won a division title, and reached the third round of the Class 1A playoffs. Some key players are gone from that team, including linebacker Layne Williams and offensive guard Cole Hughey.
On top of that, MHSAA realignment has put the Seminoles in arguably the toughest 1A division in the state, with teams like Okolona, Noxapater and reigning state champ Nanih Waiya.
Smithville opens the season Aug. 23 at Belmont.
“I feel like we can work harder than any other team on that schedule,” Miller said. “If we come to work every day like we are today, I feel like we’ll have a good season. And if we get to the dance, who knows what we could do?”