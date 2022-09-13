Mantachie’s single-wing offense is humming right along.
It certainly ought to be, considering the Mustangs have been running it since Ken Adams was hired as head coach in 2020. Through the the first three weeks of this season, that offense is churning out 321.7 rushing yards per game.
Mantachie (3-0) has been productive in the single-wing ever since Adams installed it, but with so many seniors now in their third year of running it, it’s even more effective. Adams could tell during spring drills how far the offense had come.
“We didn’t get all our days in, but from the first day we could go out there and boom, we could roll through our offense,” Adams said. “We were just amazed how quickly they remembered everything. It’s just such a difference.”
Three senior backs get most of the carries: Luke Ellis (305 yards, five touchdowns), Hunter Hester (224 yards, one TD) and Braedon Sauls (204 yards, seven TDs).
“Sauls does a heck of a job at blocking back for us, because he can block, he can catch the ball,” Adams said. “We run single wing stuff, but we’re also misdirection and running the traps, and he does a great job with that, and our option. It’s really three different offenses combined, and it gels together really good.”
Piloting the offense is senior quarterback Jaycob Hawkes. He can run a little bit, and while he doesn’t throw often, he’s efficient when he does. Hawkes has completed 11 of 18 passes for 239 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
The third-year starter did a lot of throwing over the summer.
“In the past we’ve been more horizontal, but this year we’re able to stretch it a little more vertically,” Adams said. “That helps us out a lot, because teams put nine or 10 in the box, now we can push the ball vertically.”
Mantachie, the Daily Journal’s No. 5-ranked Small School, has been just as impressive on defense. It’s helped that middle linebackers Austin Nichols and Jake Spradling are back from injuries that prematurely ended their 2021 seasons. Nichols has a team-high 16 tackles, and Spradling is next with 12 stops.
With 18 seniors, this could be a special year for Mantachie. The Mustangs have made the playoffs each of the last two seasons and won a first-round game in 2020.
“These guys have done a good job over three years building to this point,” said Adams. “Now we’ve got to go ahead and get over the hump and do some things at the end of the year.”
Mantachie returns to action this week when it visits Thrasher.
