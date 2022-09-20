Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
This H.W. Byers football team might not be the best Chris Daniels has had, but it’s the best he’s had in a while.
The Lions are off to a 3-0 start thanks to a strong senior group. It’s their best start since 2013 – Daniels’ first as head coach – when they went 10-0 in the regular season.
“They’ve had a big impact,” Daniels said of his eight seniors, “and we haven’t had any injuries so far.”
When asked whether this team was on par with the 2013 squad, Daniels said, “It’s a little bit too early to say, but with that team, our line play was exceptional. That was one of the strengths of that team, was our offensive and defensive lines. Our offensive and defensive lines are not quite at that level, but we’ll know a lot more about us after Friday night’s game.”
Friday’s game at Okolona marks the Division 1-1A opener for Byers. The Lions have cruised in their first three games, outscoring the opposition 108-32.
The offense is led by senior quarterback Michael James, a fourth-year starter. He’s completed 24 of 42 passes for 517 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. James has also rushed for 321 yards and two TDs.
“He’s been starting since he was a ninth grader, and it’s starting to show,” Daniels said. “There are always defenses that you haven’t seen before, but they’re not confusing him as much, and he’s able now to go from that first to the second to the third, and if he needs to, the fourth option on a play.
“He does a great job of processing everything.”
The team’s leading rusher is senior Vincent Talley, who has 335 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries. Junior Jabari Wright has been the top receiving target, with 10 catches for 305 yards and six TDs. He has also rushed for 143 yards and two scores.
With everything clicking so well and Byers remaining free from injuries thus far, could a division title be in the offing? Well, Daniels is realistic about that possibility, given the presence of powerhouse Biggersville.
“We could make a run at second place,” Daniels said with a laugh. “We have to get through Okolona, who’s your typical Okolona team. They’re going to be big, strong and fast.”
