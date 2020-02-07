SHANNON • The Shannon seniors went out on a bang on Senior night.
Shannon beat Okolona, 95-59, on Friday in the regular season finale for both teams. The Shannon seniors scored 67 points, including Kobe George’s game-high 27 points and Kentorious Pulliam’s 17 points.
“We hit some shots tonight and that was a big plus for us,” Shannon coach Cedric Brim said. “We handled the press pretty well for the most part and made good decisions which led to open shots and open looks.”
George caught fire early and hit two 3-pointers and a mid-range jumper in the first few minutes as Shannon led 21-18 at the end of the first quarter.
The Red Raiders (12-10) then pulled away in the second quarter. Shannon went on a 18-5 run over the first five minutes to jump ahead, 39-23. Okolona (11-14) turned the ball over six times during that stretch while Pulliam scored eight of his 17 points.
Shannon led 46-29 at half.
“Defense, defense, defense,” Pulliam said. “Great defense turns into offense and that’s what we did. Coach preaches about defense to us, and that’s what we focus on.”
The scoring onslaught continued in the third and fourth quarter. Shannon hit five 3-pointers in the third and pushed its lead to 71-43, then used some breakaway layups and free throws to maintain the large lead in the fourth.
“We weren’t about to lose on senior night, so we came out and did what we had to do,” Pulliam said.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Up 21-18 at the start of the second quarter, Shannon went on a 18-5 run over five minutes to jump ahead by 16 points.
Point Maker: George made five of his nine 3-point attempts to lead all scorers.
Talking Point: “A lot of our seniors have been around a long time and have been on a state tournament team when they were in ninth grade. They know a lot of basketball and I can usually count on those guys to play well,” Brim said of his seniors.