TUPELO – When asked if there was even more Gavin Shannon could do this season, Tupelo boys basketball coach Robert Green chuckled.
“More? I mean, I think he does it all,” Green said Monday, which was the first day of preseason practices.
Shannon indeed led the Golden Wave in several categories last season, including scoring (17.8 points per game) and rebounding (8.2 per game). It was his first season with Tupelo after transferring from Pontotoc.
The 6-foot-6 senior led Tupelo to a 25-4 record and the third round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Wave are eyeing a state championship run, and Shannon’s play will be central to that effort.
“No pressure on him to try and do anything more. He’s doing everything anyway,” Green said.
And Shannon is surrounded by other productive, experienced seniors, like London Fields (17.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg). Chris Crump is taking over as starting point guard, and he’ll be flanked by a jackrabbit of a guard in Dayveun Anderson.
“It’s going to be hard to match up against us,” Shannon said. “You put a small guard on me, I’m posting him up. Put a small guard on Dayveun, he’s posting him up. Put anybody on London, he’s getting a bucket.”
Last season was not only Shannon’s first at Tupelo, but Green’s as well. The transition was as smooth as could be, as the players were immediately locked into his system.
Tupelo likes to be aggressive on both ends of the floor. Losing players like Braxton Bishop, Hayes Halbert and David Harbour to graduation won’t change that approach.
“We’re still going to play fast. We’re still going to let them fly around,” Green said. “Last year they took to the offense well, and they really picked it up when it was time. This year it’s no different.”
The Golden Wave have championship aspirations, and for good reason. But they also know how difficult it will be to achieve that goal. Last season, Tupelo lost by four points to Olive Branch in the quarterfinals; Olive Branch reached the title game and lost to Clinton by one point.
In fact, of the 23 playoff games in 6A last year, 13 were decided by five points or less. Green believes Tupelo has the toughest schedule in the state this season, so his team should be ready for the grind of the 6A playoffs come February.
“We pretty much have a national schedule,” Green said. “We’ve got four or five No. 1 teams in the state, from Louisiana all the way over to the No. 1 in Tennessee. … So we have a very stout schedule. All of that is to help prepare us for a playoff run.”
Tupelo opens the season Oct. 29 when it hosts the Hound Dog Classic.
