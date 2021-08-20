Ken Topps has returned to his alma mater to serve as quarterbacks coach. He was at Laurel last season and was head coach at Nettleton prior to that.
OFFENSE
Jamarcus Shines (Jr.) has been playing QB since his freshman year, but he needs to show more consistency if he wants to hold on to the job full time.
Several running backs will get a crack at playing time, including Jatarius Clifton (Sr.), Jadarian Clark (Jr.) and Keagan Ruff (Fr.).
There are a lot of bodies at receiver, too. Keytravious Shannon (Sr.) and Omarion Guyton (Sr.) are both fourth-year starters.
The offensive line is anchored by Roman Brooks (So.), Brandon Scales (Jr.) and center Brent Marion (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Shannon will mix things up this year, switching between a 4-3 and a 3-4 alignment.
Markeavious Stephens, a 5-foot-9, 270-pound junior, is back at nose guard. Dayton Dancy (Jr.) will also start up front.
The linebackers are a deep group led by third-year starter Jaiden Shannon (Jr.), who will play inside. Jayden Thompson (Jr.) – who’s 6-4, 240 – can play inside or outside.
Luther Foster (Sr.) and Kourtland Carruth (Sr.) both have loads of experience.
The Red Raiders lost two good cornerbacks in Darryl Carter Jr. and Chris Hughley. Stepping into those roles will be AreJayy Richardson (Sr.) and Peyton Crump (Jr.), who stands 6-3. Preston Walker (Sr.) returns at safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker and punter were not settled entering preseason camp. In the return game, Keytravious Shannon and Guyton will take the lead.
X-FACTOR
Head coach Darryl Carter is really high on his freshman class, and their development will be crucial in a tough division.
COACH SPEAK
“Realistically I think we could be a real good team.” – Darryl Carter