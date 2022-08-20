Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-4A
2021 record: 4-7, 3-2 (reached 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Darryl Carter (11th year)
3 Players to Watch
Jaiden Shannon
LB, Sr.
• Recorded 45 tackles, 1 INT.
Jamarcus Shines
QB, Sr.
• Completed 44% of passes for 1,483 yards, 12 TDs; rushed for 654 yards, 4 TDs.
Jayden Thompson
LB, Sr.
• Made 41 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 INTs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Shannon has endured three-straight losing seasons under coach Darryl Carter, the first such stretch since his first three years leading the program (2012-14).
OFFENSE
Jamarcus Shines (Sr.) is a fourth-year quarterback, but he’ll be challenged for playing time by Trey Spurgon (So.). Even if he’s not the QB, Shines will have a spot on the field.
Kegan Ruff (So.), who got 36 carries last season, will start at running back. Jadarian Clark (Sr.) will also see action.
The receivers are a young but deep group led Jimmy Walker (So.), Omarion Wilson (So.) and Ben White (Sr.).
The offensive line averages close to 280 pounds per man. Left tackle Jakheem Shumpert (Sr.) checks in at 6-foot-4, 290 and had a strong offseason. The Red Raiders can go three-deep at each spot up front.
DEFENSE
The versatile Octavian Gillespie (Sr.) anchors the defensive line; he had a team-high 4 sacks last season. A key addition is transfer Khalil Carrington (Sr.), who made 43 tackles for Tupelo Christian last year.
Two productive linebackers return in seniors Jaiden Shannon and Jayden Thompson. Shannon will play inside alongside Jastein Connor (Jr.), while Thompson will float around the formation.
A deep secondary is led by Peyton Crump (Sr.), J.R. Riles (Sr.) and Shines.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Camp opened with competition at both kicker and punter. A host of players will vie for time on returns, including Spurgon and Walker.
X-FACTOR
Shannon was very young last season and took its lumps, but Carter likes the depth and experience on this roster, which he hopes leads to a division title.
COACH SPEAK
“Our kids can’t sit back and say, ‘Hey, I’m a starter.’ We’ve got guys that will push them.” – Darryl Carter
