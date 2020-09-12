SHANNON • Shannon showed they could overcome adversity, no matter the circumstance.
The Red Raiders (1-1) hung on for a 40-32 win over Houston on Friday night, after a 1-yard touchdown run from Sentwali White and added the two-point conversion.
“Last year, we gave up a lot of games late or whenever it was close and I think this year we are growing up,” said Shannon head coach Darryl Carter.
Late in the third quarter, Carter switched his offense to a heavy-run package with White taking the direct snap. His decision paid off as White scored three touchdowns in the second half on runs of 6, 5 and 1 yards. White accounted for all five two-point conversions.
“He’s probably one of the best players in the state,” said Carter. “I told him that I didn’t get the ball to him enough last week and we were going to ride him tonight.”
Houston (1-1) fought back late in the fourth. Down 32-20, quarterback Red Parker rushed in for a 30-yard score to cut the lead to six. Shannon drove the field, burning over seven minutes off the clock but fumbled on first and goal, giving the Hilltoppers a chance. Parker hit Shemar Crawford on fourth and 15 with 46 seconds left to tie the game.
Shannon forced five turnovers, three interceptions and two fumbles. Chris Hughley forced a fumble in the first quarter to save a 62-yard score and came away with the game-sealing interception in overtime.
Extra points
Turning Point: White’s third touchdown run of the night came for the game-winner in overtime to seal it.
Point Man: White rushed 24 times, 179 yards, three touchdowns and five two-point conversions.
Talking Point: “We made too many mistakes that we couldn’t overcome. It’s hard to dig yourself out of a hole when you keep getting backed up with selfish penalties.” -Houston head coach Baylor Dampeer.
Notes
• Parker accounted for 267 yards and four touchdowns for Houston.
• The game went into a one hour, 41-minute weather delay in the first quarter.
• Houston travels to Pontotoc next Friday; Shannon hosts Louisville.