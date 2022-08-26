PONTOTOC – It felt like deja vu all over again for Shannon in the final minutes of Friday night’s game against Pontotoc.
But a bruising rushing attack helped the Red Raiders ultimately prevail over the Warriors, redeeming a painful last-second loss a year ago with a 30-21 victory at Pontotoc.
Despite coming out on top, Shannon coach Darryl Carter was far from pleased with the Red Raiders’ performance.
“I was very disappointed with the effort,” he said. “The way we didn’t finish. Too many turnovers. It’s a win, it’s the first game of the year. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but at the end of the day, I’m not happy at all.”
Shannon took a 22-8 lead into halftime on the back of senior quarterback Jamarcus Shines, who racked up 116 yards and a pair of scores on the ground along with 52 yards and another score through the air in the first half alone.
The first score, a 41-yard scamper around the right end, capped a six-play opening drive that put the Red Raiders ahead by eight after Shines strolled in for a 2-point conversion. Shines later took another one to the house on a 32-yard run up the middle, giving Shannon a 16-0 lead in the second quarter.
But the Warriors answered with a score of their own on the next drive, a 10-play, 54-yard effort. Pontotoc quarterback Conner Armstrong connected with Damion Sampson in the back corner of the end zone on fourth-and-3.
But Shannon wasn’t done with the first half. Shines picked up his third touchdown of the night on a beautiful 27-yard pass to Dagarrious Clifton to give the Red Raiders a 22-8 lead at the half.
Pontotoc battled back in the second half, engineering two scoring drives that close as nine points, but the Warriors could get no closer. A 52-yard scoring run by sophomore running back Kegan Ruff gave Shannon all they cushion it would need to secure the victory.
“I liked our fight in the second half,” Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter said. “We just had some plays and penalties go against us in the first half, and a big play before the half that put them up two touchdowns. That’s tough to overcome against a good team.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: With Pontotoc rallying in the second half, Shannon ran a 16-play drive that ate up more than six and a half minutes of time in the fourth quarter.
Point Man: Shine totaled 136 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Talking Point: “We just didn't stop the run. But I still liked our effort in the second half.” – Pontotoc coach Jeff Carter
Notes
• Shannon won the turnover battle, 5-4.
• A roughing the passer penalty against Shannon late in the fourth gave Pontotoc new life on a stalled drive, but the Warriors still failed to come away with points.
• Next week, Shannon will host New Hope next week, while Pontotoc will travel to Grenada.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.