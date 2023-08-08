NEW ALBANY – Once Lilly Shannon and New Albany found Pontotoc’s weaknesses, they pounded at them mercilessly.
Shannon had 13 kills and four service aces, and the No. 8-ranked Bulldogs swept the rival Warriors 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-14) in volleyball action Tuesday night.
New Albany had trouble feeding outside hitter Lucy King, but Shannon filled the void.
“She’s mentally grown stronger,” coach Ashley Connolly said. “She’s that type of kid who comes into every single practice like, ‘Coach Ashley, what have I got to do to fix this? Why am I not swinging it like this?’ She’s hungry.”
The sophomore middle blocker helped salvage a second set that could have changed the complexion of the match. Pontotoc (1-2) rallied to tie it at 24-24, but Shannon delivered back-to-back kills to give New Albany (4-1) a 2-0 lead.
“They were coming back at us, and I think I was just like, I don’t want to lose to Pontotoc,” Shannon said. “I knew where I needed to hit it because of my previous kills.”
Sophomore Teelie Tyer took a star turn in the third set, beating the Warriors both at the net and with her serve. She notched three straight aces during an 8-0 run in the third set.
Tyer finished with 11 kills, six aces and nine digs. Carine Delfin, a junior libero, led New Albany with 28 digs.
The Bulldogs finished with 16 aces to Pontotoc’s four.
“We had a few ‘duh’ moments there,” said Connolly, referring to her team’s 10 service errors, “but serve-receive we knew was going to be one of our weaknesses because we lost one of our better passers from last year. They’ve really honed in and stepped up their game and made sure they were doing what they’re supposed to do.”
The Bulldogs started slowly in the first set, but a 10-0 run sparked by Shannon and senior Summer Gaskin got them into a groove.
“It’s almost like we were like, hmm – oh, OK, we’re playing volleyball. Let’s step it up,” Connolly said.
Pontotoc was playing without senior middle back Izzy Park, who’s out injured.
“We’re a really young team, and that really showed tonight,” coach Kate Osbirn said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.