Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
TUPELO – Every time Southaven made a push, Tupelo had an answer. And more often than not, the answer was Gavin Shannon.
The 6-foot-7 senior had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and the No. 1-ranked Golden Wave opened the season with a 75-68 win in the Hound Dog Classic on Saturday.
Tupelo never trailed in the game, but Southaven refused to go away. The Chargers closed the first half on a 12-1 run to draw within 38-32.
Shannon scored nine points in the third quarter as the Wave opened up a 60-44 lead entering the fourth.
“I kind of had a mismatch on the court, so I just took over,” Shannon said. “I just took it from there.”
But Southaven wasn’t done. The undersized Chargers shot their way back into it, reeling off an 11-1 run to get within 71-68 with 20 seconds left in the game.
“Every time we looked like we were trying to go on a run, they’ll come down and hit two threes from way back (over) outstretched arms. You can tell they get up a lot of shots,” Tupelo coach Robert Green said.
Shannon hit two free throws with 15 seconds left, Southaven missed a 3-pointer, and then Shannon punctuated the win with a last-second breakaway dunk.
Southaven shot 8 of 28 from 3-point range and 6 of 8 on free throws. Tupelo made 18 of 29 from the charity stripe.
Southaven is a team that lost to eventual state champion Clinton by two points in last year’s Class 6A playoffs, so Green wasn’t surprised to see his team get pushed.
“It’s a long season,” he said. “You’re not going to win a championship today; you’re not going to lose one today. You’ve got to try to figure it out as quick as you can to get comfortable.”
Dayveun Anderson had 18 points and six rebounds for the Wave, while London Fields scored 17 to go with six boards.
Rodarius Donley led Southaven with 26 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: After a Cael Jones 3-pointer got the Chargers within 71-68, Shannon hit his free throws, and Tupelo got a stop.
Point Maker: Shannon shot 8 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 5 from the 3-point line and 7 of 12 from the foul line.
Talking Point: “I feel comfortable everywhere. I’ll shoot from out of bounds if I can.” – Shannon
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.